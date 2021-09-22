Fortnite burst onto the scene in 2017 , at a time when the world was unabashedly fascinated by the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. When the build-focused shooter had been nearly abandoned by its audience, Epic Games released a free Battle Royale mode that would see Fortnite become one of the biggest entertainment platforms ever made.

Fast forward to 2021, and Epic has a new set of challenges to celebrate Battle Royale’s fourth birthday. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including its start date, time, leaks, rewards, and more.

What time and date does the Fortnite 4th Birthday event start and end?

According to an official blog post published September 21, 2021, Fortnite’s fourth birthday celebration runs September 24 at 9 a.m. Eastern through September 28 at 2 a.m. Eastern. That means players have just under four days to get the free rewards while they’re available.

What are the Fortnite 4th Birthday rewards?

The source blog post also reveals three different rewards players can unlock by completing a series of Birthday Quests that will go live once the celebration starts. You can see the rewards in the image below.

These are the three main rewards players can get by completing the new Birthday Quests on September 24. Epic Games

4? Score! Emoticon

4 Me??? Back Bling

Hooplah Hammer Packaxe

While not shown here, past leaks also suggested a Peely Popper Spray might be on offer. It shows Peely jumping out of a birthday cake that has four candles on top. It’s possible this cosmetic may have been scrapped, but it might also be earned by completing all the birthday challenges too. There might even be another promotion that relates to this spray as well.

What are the Fortnite 2021 Birthday Challenges?

Once the Fourth Birthday event begins, players will be able to find cake and presents scattered around the Battle Royale map. Epic Games

So far leaks have yet to unearth the precise 2021 Birthday Quest list, but, details in the source blog post offer a solid indication of what these challenges might entail. Once Fortnite’s Fourth Birthday event begins, players will be able to eat Birthday Cake to restore a small amount of health and shield. You’ll also be able to open presents to collect festive loot.

While not all the challenges will revolve around these limited-time additions to Battle Royale, we imagine certain rewards will be tied to eating a specific amount of cake and opening a certain number of presents.

We’ll update this section with the confirmed list of challenges once it becomes available.