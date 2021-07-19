No, it’s not a new Splinter Cell , but Tom Clancy’s XDefiant looks like one of the wackiest Tom Clancy games yet.

Following the Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction’s delays, Ubisoft decided to unveil yet another military shooter that falls under the publisher’s now-ubiquitous Tom Clancy series banner. The game is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, which Ubisoft describes as a “fast-paced arena shooter with a reasonably fast time to kill.”

Think of it as a free-to-play alternative to Call of Duty with special abilities and powers. The game also serves as a crossover of sorts for the whole Tom Clancy brand, with its various factions representing sub-series like Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell. Players will have the chance to try out the game soon, so this is everything you need to know about Tom Clancy’s XDefiant before then.

When is the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant release date?

The reveal of XDefiant didn’t actually come with a release date. That said, sign-ups for access to an early build of the game will begin on August 5, 2021. The lack of a concrete release date for the full version might actually be a good thing.

From Far Cry 6 to Rainbow Six Extraction, almost every major Ubisoft title from the last couple of years has been delayed multiple times after its reveal. Hopefully, this will become less frequent as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, but Ubisoft needs to not share a release date for this game until they know they’ll hit it for sure.

Is there a Tom Clancy’s XDefiant trailer?

Yes, there is! The game was revealed via a gameplay trailer posted to Ubisoft’s YouTube channel. It shows the fast-paced, Call of Duty-like FPS in action. Check it out below:

If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out an interview with the game’s developers that Ubisoft posted.

What are the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant platforms?

Except for Nintendo Switch, XDefiant will be on every major platform. When the free-to-play game exits its testing phase, it will be available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

How to sign up for the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Closed Test

On August 5, Ubisoft will hold a Closed Test for XDefiant so players can give early feedback on the guns, maps, and modes. The Closed Test will only occur on PC and will only be for players in the United States and Canada.

If you want to try this game out early, do the following steps:

Go to the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant website Choose PC as your preferred platform and click register Sign in to your Ubisoft account Answer the “What is your favorite game genre?” and “Do you play on PC?” questions

After doing all of that, you will be signed up and have the opportunity to gain access to the August 5 Closed Test. For now, this is the only way you can try out the game, so sign up if you have a decent gaming PC and are remotely interested in the game. Ubisoft has confirmed that additional tests will take place this year.

What are the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant game modes?

First off, XDefiant is not a battle royale. For Ubisoft, that honor still goes to the struggling sci-fi shooter Hyper Scape. Instead, XDefiant will play more like a traditional shooter, and the modes reflect that. In a short interview following the reveal trailer, Executive Producer Mark Rubin revealed the modes that will be in the first Closed Test.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a fast-paced, free-to-play, 6v6 shooter. Ubisoft

Across the beta’s seven open-ended Arena maps, players can try Domination, Ringleader, and Upload modes. There will also be 3 linear maps used for more tense modes, such as Escort and Zone Control. There will be more modes and maps in the full game.

What are the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant factions?

The Closed Test for XDefiant will feature the first four factions for the free-to-play game. The Closed Test features four factions. The Wolves represent the Ghost Recon series, Echelon represents the Splinter Cell series, and the Outcast and Cleaners represent The Division.

These factions determine the special abilities and ultra moves that players have at their disposal, adding a hero shooter-like element to a game that otherwise evokes Call of Duty. Ubisoft promises that more factions will come to the game, representing other parts of the Tom Clancy universe.

They also tease that series beyond ones with Tom Clancy branding are in play as well, so this free-to-play shooter could soon become a giant Ubisoft crossover if it manages to maintain a community. Only time will tell if XDefiant is a triumphant success or an utter failure.