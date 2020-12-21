Ghost of Tsushima is no stranger to referencing other PlayStation franchises . In fact, there is a trophy in the base game for making Jin wear armor that somewhat resembles Sly Cooper, a character created by developer Sucker Punch Productions in the 2000s. Now, the open-world samurai game is crossing over with more PlayStation franchises in its multiplayer mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

If you like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, and Bloodborne and want to unlock some pretty badass costumes based on those games, here's what you need to do in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends before they go away forever on January 15, 2021.

How to unlock the God of War skin in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

This costume is based on Kratos from God of War. Sucker Punch Productions

The God of War skins, which you can see above, is clearly based on the series' god-killing protagonist Kratos. While the God of War series is set to return in 2021 with a new game, you can kill that time by playing Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in this costume. This is a skin for the Samurai class.

Unlocking this skin is pretty straightforward. Between now and January 15, 2021, simply complete any story or survival mission while playing as the Samurai class. Once you do that, this outfit will be unlocked and you can pretend to bring Kratos into the realm of Japanese mythology.

How to unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn skin in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

This outfit is based on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn Sucker Punch Productions

Next, the brand new Hunter class skin is paying homage to Horizon Zero Dawn. This is another popular new franchise from the PS4 generation that is getting a sequel next year in Horizon Forbidden West. The skin is one of the more faithful looking adaptations, and lets players look a bit like Horizon protagonist Aloy as they fight creatures from Japanese folklore.

Players can get this skin in a similar way to all of the other PlayStation outfit. You simply have to complete a story or survival mission in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends while playing as the Hunter class. If you do this by January 15, 2021, you can use this Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn skin in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

How to unlock the Shadow of the Colossus skin in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

This outfit is based on the colossi that players fight in Shadow of the Colossus.

Shadow of the Colossus is a classic PS2 game that was remastered for PS4 by Bluepoint Games, the team behind the gorgeous Demon's Souls PS5 remake. This costume, which is for the Assassin class, features a distinct mask based on the colossi that players must fight in Shadow of the Colossus.

Just like the other PlayStation costumes, you'll have to complete a story or survival mission while playing as an Assassin to get this outfit. Sucker Punch Productions is certainly encouraging players to experiment between now and January 15 if they want to sport outfits based on their favorite PlayStation franchise.

How to unlock the Bloodborne skin in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

This outfit is based on Eileen the Crow from Bloodborne. Sucker Punch Productions

Finally, we have a skin based on Bloodborne. This was a PS4 exclusive Soulslike by FromSoftware, the developer that created the genre. While this gothic RPG is extraordinarily tough, Bloodborne is beloved by many and considered one of the best games on PS4. Now, you can go around Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in a costume that seems to be based on Bloodborne NPC Eileen the Crow.

As you should understand by now, complete a Ghost of Tsushima: Legends story or survival quest as a Ronin by January 15 to unlock this costume. Once it's unlocked, you can use the costume as much as you want in Legends. Unfortunately, these skins don't carry over to the game's single-player mode.