Ghost of Tsushima released during Summer 2020 and grew into one of the years greatest single-player expirences. This fall, the game is trying its hand at multiplayer by introducing a four-player coop mode completely unique from the original game. How will the mode work? What will it include? When will it release? Here's everything we know about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

What's the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends release date?

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will launch on October 16 as a free update for Ghost of Tsushima owners.

Is there a trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

Yes! There is a trailer. You can watch it below.

From the trailer, we can glean a few things. Firstly, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will feature both a story mode and more robust combat challenges. The story will be capped at two players while combat challenges like survival and raids can be enjoyed by up to four players. The world they explore won't be Tsushima. From the landscapes showcased, it appears to be a unique domain complete with floating rocks. Definitely not something you'd see in Tsushima.

There are four unique classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin. Each one features unique cosmetics, abilities, and weaponry. Judging from the Assassin's Group Vanish ability, some abilities will affect the entire team.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will seemingly feature a gear-based power scaling system similar to what Destiny and Marvel's Avengers. When the trailer scrolls through all four classes' gear loadouts, there are clear numbers beside each piece of equipment and an average beside the class. This implies each level will be gated to the player's current power level.

What's the story in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

We don't have a full idea of the story yet. From what we know, the characters will a reason to travel to a supernatural realm where they face a terrifying new foe. This story will be told through the perspective of a new NPC named Gyozen the Storyteller. He'll appear ahead of Jin in the vanilla game, similar to how Yamato explained Mythic Tales for Jin in the original campaign.

What's the gameplay in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

We don't get much information on the gameplay here, but Sucker Punch has confirmed that gameplay will be built on the one found in single-player while featuring "new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner."

In other words, it will feature swords enhanced by magic. How that magic manifests will depend entirely on your chosen class.

The boys of Tsushima Sucker Punch

What classes are in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

There are four unique classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin. You can choose your first class after finishing the tutorial. The remaining classes will be unlocked as you progress further in the story mode. According to Sucker Punch in a PlayStation Blog post, "each class can unlock an alternate ability as you progress, as well as earning class-specific Charms and ranged weapons." There's no limit as to what classes can be featured in your party. You can have up to four of the same class or four different classes.

The Samurai class is a tank/ DPS type character. They'll fight foes on the frontlines and act as the main killer. Their ultimate attack is Hachiman's Fury, which allows them to attack with a flurry of slashes in quick succession.

The Hunter class is a sniper. They defeat foes using a bow and arrow that's been tricked out with explosive arrows and other special arrows. Their ultimate attack is called the Eye of Uchitsune, which allows them to perform multiple headshots in quick succession. In practice, this likely works similarly to Dead Eye in the Red Dead franchise.

The Ronin class is the team healer. Using their ultimate, Breath of Izanami, Ronins can revive their entire team in a flash. Ronins also have access to a pettable Spirit Dog. It's unknown what this dog adds to combat, but they can be pet and that's enough.

The Assassin class is the second DPS. They can deal massive damage in quick bursts. Their ultimate is Shadow Strike, which allows them to teleport across the map in a single moment, dealing a powerful blow to their enemies.

Does Ghost of Tsushima: Legends have microtransactions?

According to the PlayStation Blog, it does not feature microtransactions. If you've purchased the base Ghost of Tsushima, you've also purchased Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

How will Ghost of Tsushima: Legends connect to the base game?

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' narrator, Gyozen the Storyteller will appear at various points in the base game's world after the update has been installed. It's unknown if progression in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will unlock anything in the main game, but it wouldn't be unexpected.