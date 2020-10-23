What you need to know about the first Ghost of Tsushima: Legends raid

Multiplayer came to Ghost of Tsushima earlier this month as part of version 1.1 update. This side mode, titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, is quite robust and features a more supernatural story, unique classes and gear, and a survival mode. However, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was missing raids, a staple of most modern cooperative multiplayer games. But all of that is about to change.

Sucker Punch Productions has finally given more details on the first raid, which is called "The Tale of Iyo," including its release date. This is everything we know thus far about the first raid coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

When is the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends raid release date?

In a blog post on October 22, Sucker Punch Productions confirmed that "The Tale of Iyo" will be released on October 30, 2020. While a specific time for its release was not given, the developers did promise to specify that prior to the raid's release.

As long as you're game is fully updated, you should be able to experience Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' first raid from the moment it drops the day before Halloween. Sucker Punch Productions has not specified if this raid will only be around for a limited time, so we don't know if it will leave the game after a certain date.

The key art for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' first raid. Sony Interactive Entertainment

How long is the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends raid?

While a specific length was not revealed by the developers, Sucker Punch did tease what players could expect from it. "The Tale of Iyo" is split into three chapters for players to complete, and is teased as "the culmination of the story in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, bringing the fight directly to Iyo’s realm."

Details beyond that are secret - there isn't even a trailer - for the raid, so it will definitely be a bit of a surprise when players dive into it on October 30.

What are the requirements for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends raid?

The developers have confirmed that "The Tale of Iyo" does require a full team of four Ghost of Tsushima: Legends players. If you've been going through the side mode by yourself until now, you'll need to find some friends for this raid. The aforementioned blog post also confirms that there won't be any matchmaking for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' first raid, so you will have to go into it with people that you know.

On the leveling and experience side of things, Sucker Punch Productions recommends that players' gear has a gear KI level of 100 before jumping in. As such, they recommend that players make their way through the story and survival mode, possibly multiple times, to prepare for "The Tale of Iyo". This raid is truly an endgame edition for those that have sunk tons of time into Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

What other updates are coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends?

In the post confirming the release date for "The Tale of Iyo," the developers shared some of the other impending changes coming to Ghost of Tsushima. First, Legends will get weekly challenges. Every Friday after 11 a.m. Eastern, a new story mission and a survival mission that have special modifiers will be accessible.

Additionally, the game's next update will make the following changes:

Resolved a bug causing frequent Network Error pop-ups

Resolved a bug preventing the Platinum Trophy armor dye from appearing in New Game+

Resolved a bug that caused some users to become stuck in the Legends tutorial

Added support for PlayStation Network “Players Met” functionality to Legends

Various bug and crash fixes