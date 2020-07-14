Ghost of Tsushima from Sly Cooper and Infamous developer Sucker Punch Productions appears to be the last major PlayStation 4 exclusive to be released by Sony Interactive Entertainment before the launch of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 later this year. That, plus the fact that it's supposed to be an amazing samurai epic according to Inverse's own review, means that you're probably itching to try the game as soon as possible.

If you are wondering when you can pre-load Ghost of Tsushima on your own PS4, how large the download is, and exactly when the game goes live, we've rounded up everything you might possibly need to know.

When is the Ghost of Tsushima release time?

Ghost of Tsushima will be available at 12 a.m. Eastern on July 17, 2020 . This follows the release timeframe of all of Sony's major first-party games, including The Last of Us Part II. The game should already also show up on your PS4's dashboard with a live countdown timer if you've pre-ordered, so you can always check that if you want to know how long you still have to wait.

Can I pre-load Ghost of Tsushima?

Those who pre-order the digital version of Ghost of Tsushima are able to pre-load the game. If you're reading this, then pre-downloading is already possible so long as you've pre-ordered.

This is really the only way to play immediately once the aforementioned release time rolls around with no problems. Once you purchase the game on the PlayStation Store, the option to pre-load the game should automatically appear. Once you approve the game download, all you need to do is wait until the release time. Depending on your internet download speeds, actually pre-loading the game might take quite a bit of time.

What is the Ghost of Tsushima file size?

Another thing you'll need to be cognizant of before picking up Ghost of Tsushima is the amount of storage space it will be taking up on your PS4. Fortunately, the game's files will take up far less space than something like The Last of Us Part II or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Inverse can confirm that Ghost of Tsushima's file size comes in at 39.86 GB initially. While we wouldn't call it small by any means, you shouldn't have to clear too much out in order to fit Ghost of Tsushima on your PS4's hard drive.

What are the pre-order bonuses for Ghost of Tsushima?

If you're going through all of this effort to buy and install the game so you can play Ghost of Tsushima as soon as it launches, take solace in the fact that you will get some pre-order bonuses for doing so. They are currently detailed on the game's PlayStation Store page. None of them are in-game bonuses, but they're still welcome additions for those looking forward to the game.

Once you pre-order, you'll get access to a dynamic theme based on Ghost of Tsushima as well as an avatar of Jin, the game's protagonist. You'll also get a digital version of the game's soundtrack on your PS4 that you can listen to at any time.