6 slashy samurai romps like Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an enthralling samurai escapade with all sorts of swordplay and stabby goodness. Whether its the setting, the scenery, or the gameplay mechanics, these six games will hit that same itch, if you're playing on PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC.

6. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The hubbub around Ghost of Tsushima has focused on the high-octane combat, feudal Japanese setting, and Akira Kurosawa-inspired visuals. But guess what? Seikiro: Shadows Die Twice did the same thing in 2019. It doesn't include a cinematic gameplay filter, but Seikiro's visual design draws a lot of inspiration from Kurosawa classics. This game is where all your Samurai fanaticism will be given some Dark Souls-style gameplay. Battles are stress-inducing, but super rewarding. It's also a spiritual successor to FromSoftware's Tenchu series. Give Sekiro a look if you relish difficult, but satisfying games.

You can read our review of this "transcendent experience" here.

5. For Honor

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Growing up, you might've gotten in some spats about who would win between knights, Vikings, and samurai. For Honor will let you settle that age-old debate once and for all. The Ubisoft multiplayer game pits all three factions against one another. Prove to your pals which one's best by dominating them in combat with your team.

It's a multiplayer game that keeps on giving. Despite releasing in 2017, Ubisoft regularly updates For Honor with crossovers and new content. Buy For Honor if you're a history buff and want to play a fun game for a long time.

4. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One

Remember when Assassin's Creed games were grounded in historical facts, letting you play as an unseen figure involved with an era's biggest events? If you don't recall such a time, fix that. Purchase Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection to enjoy the franchise's most critically acclaimed titles (Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations) all starring assassin Ezio Auditore. If you've already played these games, there's still something here for you. Each title has been remastered to feature sparkly new graphics, all the DLC, and side stories. This collection includes the short live-action prequel Assassin's Creed: Lineage and the short animated film that concluded Ezio's story, Assassin's Creed Embers.

Check out this collection if you want to be taken on the adventure of a lifetime.

3. Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

I love eating a big pint of Ben and Jerry's Phish Food in a single sitting, knowing full well it will not benefit me in any way. But I'd gladly do it again a few days later, because it's a fun experience. The Warriors series is like that ice cream, an incredibly fun experience that will add no benefit to your life. Knowing this, Techmo Koei developed one of most bonkers games ever made with Warriors Orochi 4. You take on armies as classic characters from Asian history and mythology like Nobunaga Oda, Zhao Yun, and Princess Kaguya. Or you can destroy armies with straight-up gods like Zeus, Hades, Loki, and Odin. Oh, and Joan of Arc is there too, cause why not? There are 177 playable characters, more than enough to make sure that you never get bored.

Buy this game if you're looking for a good time and more than happy to go off the wall here and there.

2. Samurai Shodown

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

For over 40 years, the SNK Corporation has honed its craft with fighting games and brawlers that have a little something for everybody. Samurai Shodown is the crowning achievement of their recent labors. It's an accessible 2-D fighter focused on giving everyone a chance to understand it. It's one of those games that's easy to pick up, but difficult to master, giving Samurai Shodown a deceptively deep learning curve. It's fantastic to play with friends or online. The 2019 release is a reboot, making it a perfect place to hop right in.

Buy this game if you're looking for a new brawler from the experts that know the genre best.

1.Nioh 2

Platform: PS4

Nioh 2 is the place you go if you want a game that merges elements of Ghost of Tsushima and Witcher 3. It has all the neat-o Japanese architecture, politics, and swordplay, but you also fight oodles of supernatural Japanese demons called Yokai. You'll fight gods and historical figures throughout your playthrough. It's also a Dark Souls-esque experience, similar to Seikiro. It'll make you stressed out, delighted, then finally excited. The whole game will take you around 60-100 hours to beat, so make sure you've got time in your schedule. Nioh 2's greatness will be around for a long time.

Check out Nioh 2 if you like history, Japanese myth, and long games.