7 must-have items to farm before the Genshin Impact 1.5 Zhongli rerun

Zhongli has been through the wringer. After first debuting with update 1.1, players protested that Zhongli was a bit too weak, prompting a massive buff in version 1.3. Zhongli’s strength is now just a bit bonkers.

For the first time since his buff, Zhongli is set to return to Genshin Impact banners. If you missed him the first time around, you’ll finally be able to nab the Geo polearm character in Version 1.5.

Luckily, you can prepare for upgrading Zhongli by farming the materials he needs to ascend and level up.

Here's everything you should collect to upgrade Zhongli he returns in version 1.5.

What are Zhongli's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

Upgrading Zhongli's talents requires "Gold" talent books, Slime-themed items, three Crowns of Insight, and Tusk of Monoceros Caeli. Meanwhile, to ascend Zhongli and unlock his level caps, you'll need a mix of Topaz, Basalt Pillars, Cor Lapis, and again Slime-themed items.

Upgrade materials needed for Zhongli. u/Deviltakoyaki and MiHoYo

Where can you farm the "Gold" Talent book in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need numerous books from the "Gold" series of talent books to max out Zhongli's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Gold," Guide to "Gold," and Philosophies of "Gold." You can find all three as drops from the Taishan Mansion domain located by Jueyen Karst. You first need to be Adventure Rank 26 to access the domain and you need to visit the mansion on Wednesday or Saturday or Sunday to secure the drops.

All in all, Zhongli needs 9 Teachings of Gold, 63 Guides to Gold, and 114 Philosophies of Gold.

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Rosaria is no exception. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Where can you farm Tusk of Monoceros Caeli in Genshin Impact?

Rosaria needs 18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli to max out his talents. This begins being required at Talent level 6. You can acquire Tusk of Monoceros Caeli by defeating Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Trounce Domain when set to level 70 or higher.

The domain becomes available after completing Chapter 1, Act 3: "A New Star Approaches." You can challenge the domain once per week with the reset occurring on Monday at 4 a.m. Eastern.

Where can you find Cor Lapis in Genshin Impact?

While Cor Lapis can be mined throughout Liyue, it can be easily farmed from two locations. The first is Mt. Hulao. Across the mountain's summit, you'll find an abundance of Cor Lapis. After mining the summit, follow Mt. Hulao's mountainside path downward to locate a few more pieces of Cor Lapis. Remember to use your Elemental Sight to double-check if you missed anything.

Cor Lapis can also be found by teleporting to Mt. Aozang. Once you arrive, descend into Huaguang stone forest located below the waypoint, you'll find a river flowing into a wide cave that holds a few Cor Lapis to mine.

Zhongli requires 168 total Cor Lapis to unlock all his level caps.

How can you farm Slime in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli requires Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate throughout leveling up his character. These are necessities in both increasing his talent level and ascending his level cap.

All three items are found by killing slimes. Slime Condensate is dropped by any slain slime; Slime Secretions are dropped by level 40 and up slimes; Slime Concentrate is dropped by slimes that are level 60 and higher.

A great place to farm Slimes can be found directly below a cliff facing the Guyun Stone Forest in Liyue. If you drop into the watery area, you'll always find a small Slime squadron.

Slimes can also be found as enemies in Daily Quests or during Leyline Outcroppings.

If you're trying to max out Zhongli's talents, you'll need 18 Slime Condensates, 66 Slime Secretions, and 93 Slime Concentrates. On the other hand, if you want to push Zhongli to his highest level, you'll need 18 Slime Condensates, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrates.

This means you've gotta try farming a total of 36 Slime Condensates, 96 Slime Secretions, and 123 Slime Concentrates. That's enough Slime to launch a show on Nickelodeon.

Don't forget that you can combine excess slimes at alchemic Crafting Benches in Liyue Harbor and Mondstadt.

Where can you farm Basalt Pillar and Topaz in Genshin Impact?

Like all Geo characters, Zhongli requires Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillars to ascend. Prithiva Topaz and all its variants are primarily obtained by defeating the Geo Hypostasis boss located in the Guyun Stone Forest. On occasion, you'll receive Topaz for defeating the Wolf of the North. You can also purchase small sums of Topaz from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

If you need Basalt Pillars, the only way to obtain them is by defeating the Geo Hypostasis boss in Liyue.

For Prithiva Topaz, Zhongli will require one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Prithiva Topaz can be crafted into the next level using an alchemy station. Zhongli will require 46 total Basalt Pillars to be maxed out.