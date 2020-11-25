Genshin Impact features a massive ensemble cast. There's a full English dub for the game with most lines voiced by either a rising voice acting star or a prolific voice veteran. In either case, many of these actors are household names in the anime and/or video game voice acting community.

Developer miHoYo recently unveiled the entire English voice cast. Almost every character has a unique voice actor in the English dub, which is a bit surprising when most games will utilize actors in multiple roles. Even more interesting to note: More prominent characters within the narrative tend to be voiced by higher-profile actors, so the full voice actor list could be rife with juicy hints about who'll have starring roles in future updates like the upcoming version 1.2 update.

Here's every single voice actor in Genshin Impact.

Who is in the Genshin Impact English dub cast

Male Traveler (Aether) is played by Zach Aguilar

is played by Female Traveler (Lumine) is played by Sarah Miller-Crews

is played by Paimon is played by Corina Boettger

is played by Amber is played by Kelly Baskin

is played by Jean is played by Stephanie Southerland

is played by Kaeya is played by Josey Montana McCoy

is played by Lisa is played by Mara Junot

is played by Barbara is played by Laura Stahl

is played by Razor is played by Todd Haberkorn

is played by Diluc is played by Sean Chiplock

is played by Venti is played by Erika Harlacher

is played by Beidou is played by Allegra Clark

is played by Xiao is played by Laila Berzins

is played by Ningguang is played by Erin Ebers

is played by Xiangling is played by Jackie Lastra

is played by Klee is played by Poonam Basu

is played by Bennett is played by Cristina Vee Valenzuela

is played by Noelle is played by Laura Faye Smith

is played by Fischl is played by Brittany Cox

is played by Xingqiu is played by Cristina Vee Valenzuela

is played by Chongyun is played by Beau Bridgland

is played by Dainsleif is played by Yuri Lowenthal

is played by Sucrose is played by Valeria Rodriguez

is played by Qiqi is played by Christie Cate

is played by Mona is played by Felecia Angelle

is played by Keqing is played by Kayli Mills

is played by Tartaglia is played by Griffin Burns

is played by Diona is played by Dina Sherman

is played by Dvalin/Stormterror is played by Brook Chalmers

is played by Wolf of the North is played by Jacob Craner

is played by Oz is played by Ben Pronsky

is played by Zhongli is played by Keith Silverstein

is played by Xinyan is played by Laura Stahl

Venti, one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact miHoYo

What does the Genshin Impact cast mean for update 1.2 and beyond?

While the Genshin Impact cast is massive, only a few playable characters are featured prominently in the main narrative. Those who aren't included receive intricate personal stories, but little more than that. This difference in prominence is reflected in the voice cast. Characters with more narrative weight seemingly have higher profile voice actors behind them.

For example, Venti, who was prominently featured in the prologue, is voiced by Erika Harlacher. You might know her for a number of roles. Harlacher portrayed Kyoko Kirigiri and Kaede Akamatsu in the Danganronpa series, Ayesha in Atelier Ayesha, Ann Takamaki in Persona 5. These are all main characters in their respective games.

Similarly, Zhongli is voiced by the legendary Keith Silverstein in the English dub. You might know him for his classic anime roles like Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter and Char Anzable in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin. Practically every major character in Genshin Impact is voiced by a high-profile voice actor.

Conversely, characters like Diona and Klee are voiced by Dina Sherman and Poonam Basu, who both lack lengthy resumes. Klee has had some missions dedicated to her, as all characters do, but it doesn't seem like she'll play a large role in the main story.

Assuming all characters with high profile voice actors will play a major role in the main story leaves us with a few leads from our current cast: Razor will likely play a huge role in the story later on. The young boy is voiced by Todd Haberkorn, who's famous for his roles as Ling in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Natsu in Fairy Tail. That's far too big a name for Genshin Impact to use for just one side story.

Additionally, Beidou and Chongyun both have massively popular English voice actors behind them and have yet to be featured in any narrative capacity. There's likely something huge in the works for them both. As an Electro user and Pirate, she's primed to play a major role as the Traveller heads to Inazuma. Perhaps she could guide the Traveller during their visit?

Watch out for future English voice actor announcements. Using this as a metric, it should be possible to discern important characters from a glance.