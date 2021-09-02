How to unlock “The Catch” Polearm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 has added fishing to the game, but one of the very best rewards you can get from it is a polearm that looks like a two-pronged trident. Fishing is the only way to obtain the weapon, called “The Catch.”

It’s easily the best free Polearm you can get in all of Genshin Impact.

The Catch is perfect for characters like Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, or Xingliang. If you obtain Raiden Shogun, and can’t afford her fancy-schmancy five-star Engulfing Lightning Polearm, The Catch is a great alternative. It’s free, plus The Catch provides strong bonuses for Energy Recharges, Elemental Burst damage, and your Elemental Burst critical hit rate.

Here’s how you can get The Catch in Genshin Impact.

How do you unlock The Catch Polearm in Genshin Impact?

Obtaining The Catch is simple. You just need to collect the required fish then exchange them for The Catch at the Inazuma Fishing Association. You can find the Fishing Association between Inazuma City and Byakko Plain. If that’s not enough information, use the below map for the exact location. The Inazuma Fishing Association is located at the blue arrow.

The Inazuma Fishing Association location. miHoYo

To obtain The Catch, the Inazuma Fishing Association representative will ask you for these items:

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

You can find each fish at specific fishing spots throughout Teyvat. If you need more than just these fish, make sure to check out our fishing spot compendium. You can also read it for the exact location of every fishing spot.

5 Golden Koi Genshin Impact locations

You need to obtain 20 Golden Koi. Luckily, there are five fishing spots to nab a Golden Koi in Genshin Impact:

Stormbearer Mountains West of Wangshu Inn Mingyun Village West Luhua Pool Seirai Island West

Golden Koi prefer Fake Fly Bait. Make sure you’ve crafted some before arriving. You can obtain the Blueprint for them by trading the Fishing Association person in Mondstadt three Medeka fish. You can find Medeka in nearly every fishing spot

5 Rusty Koi Genshin Impact locations

You now need 20 Rusty Koi fish. Similar to its golden counterpart, there are five fishing to find Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact.

East of Mondstadt City West of Wangshu Inn Luhua Pool Seirai Island West Mingyun Village West

As you may have noticed, there’s a ton of overlap with the Golden Koi, which should speed up the process. Similarly, you’ll need Fake Fly Bait for the Golden Koi as well.

One Raimei Angelfish Genshin Impact location

The only Raimei Angelfish location. miHoYo

The last fish you need to initially unlock The Catch is a Raimei Angelfish. You can only find this fish at one location:

Shipwreck south of Kujou Encampment

They will only spawn between the in-game hours of 18:00 and 6:00.

You’ll need six Raimei Angelfish to initially unlock The Catch. You’ll need an additional three Raimei Angelfish per refinement of The Catch. In total, you’ll need 18 Raimei Angelfish.

Remember to bring False Worm Bait with you. You can obtain the Blueprint for them by trading the Fishing Association person in Mondstadt three Medeka fish. You can find Medeka in nearly every fishing spot

How do you refine The Catch in Genshin Impact?

Congratulations, you’ve unlocked The Catch. Your Raiden Shogun team will name a bench in your honor for such a great deed.

However, you can get even stronger. You just need to refine The Catch. This will improve its effect from “Increases Elemental Burst damage by 16 percent and Elemental Burst Critical Rate by six percent.” to “Increases Elemental Burst damage by 32 percent and Elemental Burst Critical Rate by 12 percent.”

Luckily, you can obtain the materials to refine The Catch from the Inazuma Fishing Association reparative as well. He’ll ask you for three things per refinement:

3 Raimei Angelfish

10 Pufferfish

10 Bitter Pufferfish

Of course, that’s just for one refinement. With four refinements awaiting you, prepare to collect 18 Raimei Angelfish, 40 Pufferfish, and 40 Bitter Pufferfish.

Raiden and her trusty weapon, The Catch miHoYo

6 Pufferfish Genshin Impact locations

If you need your 40 Pufferfish, there are 40 fishing spots in Genshin Impact to claim your haul.

River to the east of Mondstadt city River to the south of Mondstadt City South of Windwail Highland, right outside the Dawn Winery South of Liyue Harbor Ritou Island Seirai Island East

You’ll need Fake Fly Bait to catch Bitter Pufferfish.

6 Bitter Pufferfish Genshin Impact locations

You likely got these while collecting the Pufferfish. They’re often found in the same locations.

There are six locations to collect your 40 Bitter Pufferfish:

River to the east of Mondstadt city River to the south of Mondstadt City South of Windwail Highland, right outside the Dawn Winery Qingce Village Nazuchi Beach Ritou Island

You’ll need Fake Fly Bait to catch Bitter Pufferfish.

When all is said and done — and you’ve caught enough fish — you’ll have one of the best polearms in the game at your disposal.