Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 1.5 Zhongli Banner

Zhongli is a superstar . The rock-hard stud that prompted Genshin Impact players to spend more money than any other five-star is back. You've got yet another chance to unlock Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Should you spend your hard-earned Primogems on this earthly stud, though? Is Zhongli the father lode or a forgettable mineral?

This is everything you need to know about the Zhongli banner.

What is the Genshin Impact Zhongli banner start time and end time?

The Zhongli Banner will start on April 27 when the 1.5 update is released and conclude on May 18 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Zhongli banner?

The Banner stars the five-star Geo polerarm user Zhongli. He's joined by three four-star characters:

Geo Claymore-wielder Noelle

Pyro Catalyst-user Yanfei

Cryo Catalyst-user Diona

Are you guaranteed to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Zhongli immediately if you pull from the Zhongli banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed to a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Zhongli. If that wasn't Zhongli, your next five-star has a 100 percent chance to be the character you desire. This means you'll have to make 180 wishes at most to get Zhongli, but it likely won't be that high.

If you participated in a previous event banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Zhongli banner.

Read our extensive guide to learn more about how gacha works in Genshin Impact.

Is Zhongli a good character in Genshin Impact?

Yes. When Zhongli first debuted in version 1.1. He was considered to be a good character. MiHoYo later buffed the Geo archon in version 1.3, ascending him into greatness.

If you have a Geo-centric team, Zhongli makes the perfect lead. Zhongli can summon a Geo construct that will create resonance with nearby Geo characters. Additionally, Zhongli can summon a shield, protecting those around him.

He’s a fantastic cross between a support character and a DPS. Zhongli can do it all. If you’re running a Geo team, Zhongli will bring it all together and transform the shoddy element into the game’s greatest gift.

Even by his lonesome, Zhongli’s Elemental Burst, Planet Befall, is masterful. After you’ve used the move, every foe in range will be petrified, giving you a window to strike. If you’re having trouble getting through a level in Spiral Abyss, Zhongli is the perfect final push.

Should you pay for the Zhongli banner in Genshin Impact?

Maybe. Zhongli will be a great addition to any Geo-based team and Yanfei is a fantastic new Pyro Catalyst-user, but everyone else is rather lackluster.

Noelle has been featured on four separate banners and she’s available via the Beginner’s Wish. Nearly every player has a Noelle on their roster. Unless you want to max out her constellations, Noelle is a big reason not to pull on this banner.

Diona is another point against pulling on this banner. Although she’s been featured far fewer times than Noelle, you’ll be able to get a free copy of Diona later in this update via an event.

Unless you want to increase constellations or get Zhongli, there’s very little reason to pay for this banner.

What banner comes after Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

Eula’s key art for version 1.5. miHoYo

The Zhongli banner will be followed by a banner featuring the brand new five-star Cyro claymore character, Eula.

It has yet to be official confirmed what four-star characters will join Eula on the banner.

However, leakers claim to have determined Eula’s banner cohorts. According to the leaker Project Celestia, the Eula banner will also feature the Pyro Claymore-user Xinyan, the Hyrdo Sword-user Xingqiu, and the Electro Claymore-user Beidou.

Genshin Impact is available now on PS4, PS5, mobile, and PC.