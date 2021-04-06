Weapons are crucial in Genshin Impact . You can have the game’s best character on your team, but they might be unable to maximize their potential without the right weapon. New weapons are added to Genshin Impact in every update, so what future armaments are in the pipeline?

Genshin Impact leakers like Honey and Project Celestia have revealed 22 weapons due for release in the game in the near future.

It’s unknown if or when these weapons will actually arrive or how they’ll fit into the scheme of things once they’re integrated. All weapons are subject to change. (Note: “/” marks are used throughout the article to represent two possible names for the weapon.)

All weapons mentioned use item stats when available, but if that’s not present in the leaked data we instead use the available description. Here’s everything we know so far about 22 new weapons coming to Genshin Impact.

What swords are coming to Genshin Impact?

From left to right: (Top) – Shattered Star, One Side (Bottom) – Boreas Precocity, Freedom Sworn miHoYo, Honey Hunter, Project Celestia

As far as one-handed blades go, we know of four fleshed-out ones that might be heading to Genshin Impact.

Shattered Star / HeartSeeker (four-star) – Seemingly Keqing’s personal weapon. One Side / Transcend (five-star) – A sword first used by an Adeptus to make up for the powers he had lost. Boreas Precocity (five-star) – A longsword used by the Knights of Borealis. It was just a plain steel sword, but it obtained mythical powers throughout Borealis' life of legends and mysteries. Freedom Sworn (five-star) – A description is currently unavailable.

What claymores are coming to Genshin Impact?

From left to right: (Top) – Quartz, Song of Broken Pines (Bottom) – Primordial Jade Greatsword, The Other Side miHoYo, Honey Hunter, Project Celestia

For the biggest swords in the game, we know of four that might be heading to the game in a future update.

Quartz (three-star) – Upon causing an Overloaded, Melt, Burning, Vaporize, or a Pyro-infused Swirl reaction, increases Base attack by 20/25/30/35/40 percent for 12 seconds. Song of Broken Pines (five-star) – Increases attack damage by 16 percent. A character gains a Sigil of Whispers upon hitting opponents with charged or normal attacks. Sigil can be triggered every 0.3 seconds and can stack up to four times. Upon achieving the fourth stack, they are consumed, and all party members will receive a Banner-Hymn buff for 12 seconds. This buff increases attack speed by 12 percent, and attack by 20 percent. Once triggered, you cannot gain Sigils for 20 seconds. Primordial Jade Greatsword (five-star) – HP Increased by 20 percent. Provides user an attack bonus based on 1.2 percent of user's max HP. The Other Side / Appease (five-star) – The alternative ending to the story between the first adeptus and the last illuminated beast. It was the bridge on which a mutual compromise was reached. It's blunt but powerful.

What polearms are coming to Genshin Impact?

Three polearms could be coming to Genshin Impact in a future update.

From left to right: (Top) – Flagstaff, Widsith (Bottom) –Dirge of Sal both forms. miHoYo, Honey Hunter, Project Celestia

The Flagstaff (three-star) – Eight percent of HP is restored upon defeating an enemy. Widsith (five-star) – A description is currently unavailable, but it’s within the Widsith class, meaning it’ll likely use entrance songs to establish stat boosts, similar to Wanderer's Troupe weapons. Dirge of Sal / Regicide (five-star) – A description is currently unavailable.

What catalysts are coming to Genshin Impact?

From top to bottom: (Left) – Amber Bead, Daybreak Chronicles, Diamond Visage. (Right) – Tidal Lantern, Primordial Jade Regalia, Hypostasis miHoYo, Project Celestia, Honey Hunter

A meaty six catalysts could be heading to the game in the future.

Amber Bead (three-star) – Normal attack hits increase Elemental Damage by six percent for six seconds. Daybreak Chronicles (five-star) – A description is currently unavailable, but it’s within the Widsith class, meaning it’ll likely use entrance songs to establish stat boosts, similar to Wanderer's Troupe weapons. Diamond Visage (five-star) – A jade ring that is as pretty as if it was made in heaven. It radiates an indescribable light and power. Legend says you can see an infinite amount of worlds through it. Tidal Lantern / Lantern Rite (four-star) – A description is currently unavailable. Primordial Jade Regalia (five-star) – HP Increased by 20 percent. Provides user an attack bonus based on 1.2 percent of user's max HP. Hypostasis (five-star) – A description is currently unavailable.

What bows are coming to Genshin Impact?

From top to bottom: (Left) – Ebony Bow, Mirror Breaker, Kirin inital form. (Right) – Dreams of Dragonfell, Primordial Jade Vista, Kirin ascended form. miHoYo, Project Celestia, Honey Hunter

Every bow user cried in joy when it was revealed that five new bows could arrive in Genshin Impact.