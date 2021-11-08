How to complete the Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients event

Ever wonder about the robots wandering around Genshin Impact’s world? These machines were left behind by the destroyed civilization of Khaenri'ah, and they come in all shapes and sizes, from your humble wandering Field Tiller to powerful bosses like the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Now that the Version 2.2 event Labyrinth Warriors is at an end, as well as your chance to nab Shiki Koshou, the new Shadow of Ancients event sees us getting cozy with one annoying automaton in particular.

You see, Tsurumi Island has a problem with an Anomalous Ruin Grader⁠: No matter how many times you beat the boss down, it gets right back up. With the help of Sumerian researcher, Hosseini, you set out to do some science, and conjure up a method of defeating the boss for good. As per usual, you can also earn yourself some Primogems and Ascension Materials in the bargain.

Hosseini needs your help. miHoYo

With Genshin Impact 2.3 on the horizon, as well as the special program that will likely confirm Arataki Itto and Gorou as the next characters, things are starting to wind down for this version. But with this, the upcoming Dreams of Bloom event, and Ley Line Overflow, there are still plenty of opportunities to hoard some Primogems and XP materials.

Right now, however, Shadow of the Ancients is one of your best chances to earn both.

Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients guide

This robot-fighting event comprises three overall stages: Investigative Surveys, Data Sampling, and Live Testing, and they'll all have you doing slightly different things. But like any good dungeon, each will teach you the skills you need to use in the final boss battle against the Anomalous Ruin Grader. To start the quest, simply head to Katheryne at the adventurer's guild on Narukami Island, and she'll set you on the right path.

Investigative Surveys

The first stage of Shadow of the Ancients has you locating Conduction Components in four areas across Teyvat. To do this, you'll use Ayesha's Chaos Prospector, a gadget that Hosseini gives you. If you played the Lost Riches event, it's a little similar, except here you'll plant up to three of the devices and they'll point in the direction of the buried Conduction Component. You'll also be pointed in the direction of a chest, a monster encounter, and a Pursina Spike podium that you'll use later.

This “handy tool” is essential. miHoYo

It's pretty quick and easy on the whole, just lay down a Chaos Prospector, run a few steps in the direction it points, lay down another, do the same. If you do this, you'll have no trouble finding the components.

Data Sampling

This is where the fun begins. Hosseini uses the Conduction Components you found to repair the Pursina Spikes, devices that can apparently sever the connection between the Anomalous Ruin Grader and the external power source it's using to revive. But first, you've got to test them out. Head back to the previous areas and you'll find three spikes and a challenge icon to activate.

Your goal is to keep the Pursina Spikes charged by hitting them with Electro attacks. When you hit one, it'll start charging over time, but its charge rate then declines, meaning you have to keep hitting it with Electro attacks to maintain it. Sounds simple enough, right? The complication lies in that the spikes also attract enemies who try to destroy them. In this sense, you're basically spinning plates, holding off enemies while also charging the spikes with Electro attacks. Here are some tips to see it through:

Try using an Electro archer for this part. miHoYo

Use an Electro archer : To complete the challenge within the time limit, you have no choice but to charge all spikes at once. The best way to do this is with an Electro archer like Fischl or Sara while hitting them with charged attacks. If you have neither, Lisa could also do a decent job.

: To complete the challenge within the time limit, you have no choice but to charge all spikes at once. The best way to do this is with an Electro archer like Fischl or Sara while hitting them with charged attacks. If you have neither, Lisa could also do a decent job. You don't have to defeat enemies : The spikes attract waves of enemies, but when a new wave appears, the previous enemies disappear. I have no idea if that's intentional, but it at least means you don't always have to defeat all of the enemies and can instead just keep them occupied, such as with an Anemo ability, or by freezing them with a Cryo character like Diona.

: The spikes attract waves of enemies, but when a new wave appears, the previous enemies disappear. I have no idea if that's intentional, but it at least means you don't always have to defeat all of the enemies and can instead just keep them occupied, such as with an Anemo ability, or by freezing them with a Cryo character like Diona. Bring Pyro or a Claymore-user : Shielded Samachurls are a bit annoying in this challenge, especially when you're trying to defeat them quickly, so be sure to bring a claymore or some Pyro to break through.

Once you've completed the four regular instances, there are two slightly harder Special Surveys that you can find in the bottom left of the event screen.

Live Testing

Watch out for that bad robot! miHoYo

Now it's time to head back to Tsurumi. This section of the Shadow of the Ancients event doesn't unlock until later on November 8, but because of miHoYo's gameplay summary, we know that we'll be charging Pursina Spikes again. The only difference is that now a big robot will be trying to punch us while we do it.

Charging the spikes will stop the Ruin Grader from reviving, but will also enhance its abilities, making it tougher to deal with. Needless to say, charge the spikes first, defeat the Ruin Grader second.You can use an archer to shoot the cores on its legs to slow it down, though, so be sure to bring an Electro bow-user as with the Data Sampling.

Charge the spikes within the time limit, kneecap the big robot, get the rewards. All in a day's work for a hardy Traveler.