The best Genshin Impact Rosaria Build lets you win with a single button

Everyone can be an asset in Genshin Impact . With the right build, a shoddy character can evolve into the shining star of your party. Rosaria, the new four-star character, is no exception. While the term “four-star” might prompt some grumbling of disregard, equipping Rosaria with the right gear will transform her into an incredible physical DPS.

Here’s what you need to make the perfect Rosaria build in Genshin Impact.

What's the best Rosaria build in Genshin Impact?

Rosaria is two things – a Cryo character and a physical damage dealer. If you have a Cryo team, she can act as a sublime support character. To use her effectively, you should make her a physical DPS. This means you focus on increasing her raw damage and critical hit damage. After those two, focus on buffing her Cryo damage.

Rosaria’s Elemental Burst and leveling up will naturally increase her Crit Rate, so your build should assist her in becoming the best she can be.

To achieve her ultimate form, you’ll want three things:

Cresent Pike (4) Gladiator’s Finale artifacts (4) Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts

Using the Cresent Pike, you’ll be able to increase Rosaria’s strength significantly. You can then choose between giving her a full set of either Gladiator’s Finale artifacts or the Bloodstained Chivarly artifacts. Both will make Rosaria far more formidable.

Bloodstained Chivalry is a better set for her, but it’s far easier to obtain Gladiator’s Finale. It’s also worth noting that this build is significantly improved if you can reach Constellation 6 with Rosaria. At C6, Rosaria unlocks Divine Retribution, which decreases your enemy's physical resistance by 20 percent for 10 seconds after using her Elemental Burst.

How to get the Crescent Pike in Genshin Impact?

The Crescent Pike is a craftable weapon that boosts Rosaria's attack by 20 percent after picking up an Elemental Orb. Due to being forged and not found via gacha, the Crescent Pike is rather easy to refine, you just need to make five copies of it. When completely maxed out, the damage boost raises to 40 percent.

You can craft the weapon at any blacksmith like the ones located in Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor. To craft the Prototype Starglitter, you'll need 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and one Northlander Polearm Prototype.

You can find the Northlander Polearm Prototype as a drop by defeating any weekly boss. It's also available as a reward from some places like completing Spiral Abyss Floor 3, Chamber 3, or by increasing Dragonspine's Frostbaring Tree to level eight.

Lastly, if you have the funds, Northlander Polearm Prototype can be purchased from the Liyue Souvenir shop in Liyue Harbor.

How to get Gladiator's Finale artifacts in Genshin Impact

While you have two Gladiator's Finale artifacts equipped, Rosaria’s base attack will increase by 18 percent, allowing for each Polearm jab to deal more damage. By equipping four Gladiator's Finale artifacts, Rosaria gains 35 percent extra Attack damage for Polearm attacks.

Gladiator's Finale artifacts can be obtained as a drop by defeating elite bosses like Cryo Regisvine, Geo Hypostasis, Oceanid, and Pyro Regisvine. Weekly bosses like the Wolf of the North will drop Gladiator's Finale artifacts on occasion as well.

How to get Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts in Genshin Impact

By equipping two Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts, you can increase Rosaria’s Physical Damage by 25 percent, which is a seven percent higher increase than Gladiator’s Finale. With four artifacts equipped, Rosaria will have her charged attack damage increased by 50 percent and the stamina cost of using a charged attack will be reduced to zero for 10 seconds. If you’re using her as a physical attacker, this is a fantastic boon.

You can obtain Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts by completing the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain, found in Liyue's Jueyun Karst.