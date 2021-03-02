Genshin Impact is going full speed ahead with new characters. Additional playable characters like Hu Tao and Xiao are added with every single update, the upcoming version 1.4 is no different. The update will introduce the NPC, Rosaria as a playable character. She was previously seen as a supporting character during the Dragonspine quests introduced in version 1.2

Luckily, Genshin Impact's closed beta test server already features Rosaria, so we know what you need to farm for her Ascensions and talent levels.

Here are the seven items that you need to farm before the Cryo polearm user, Rosaria lands in Genshin Impact.

What are Rosaria's upgrade items in Genshin Impact?

According to the beta test server, upgrading Rosaria's talents requires " Ballad " talent books, Insignia-themed items, three Crowns of Insight , and Shadow of the Warrior . Meanwhile, to ascend Rosaria and unlock her level caps, you'll need a mix of Shiva Jade , Hoarfrost Core , Valberries , and again Insignia-themed items .

Upgrade materials needed for Rosaria u/Deviltakoyaki / MiHoYo

Where can you farm "Ballad" talent books in Genshin Impact?

You're going to need numerous books from the " Freedom " series of talent books to max out Rosaria's talents.

This series consists of Teachings of "Ballad," Guide to "Ballad," and Philosophies of "Ballad." You can find all three as drops from the Forsaken Rift domain located in Mondstadt by Springvale. You first need to be Adventure Rank 27 to access the domain and you need to visit the Rift on Wednesday or Saturday or Sunday to secure the drops.

All in all, Rosaria needs 9 Teachings of "Ballad," 63 Guides to "Ballad," and 114 Philosophie s of "Ballad."

Where can you farm the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact?

A Crown of Insight is required to max out every single late-level talent in Genshin Impact. Rosaria is no exception. Alas, you cannot farm the Crown of Insight at a controlled pace. It's primarily acquired through events like Unreconciled Stars and Chalk Prince and the Dragon, which both rewarded one Crown of Insight. You can also obtain one by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Where can you farm Shadow of the Warrior in Genshin Impact?

Rosaria needs 18 Shadow of the Warrior to max out her talents. This begins being required at Talent level 6. You can acquire Shadow of the Warrior by defeating Tartaglia in the Enter the Golden House Trounce Domain when set to level 70 or higher.

The domain becomes available after completing Chapter 1, Act 3: "A New Star Approaches." You can challenge the domain once per week with the reset occurring on Monday at 4 a.m. Eastern.

How can you farm Insignias in Genshin Impact?

Rosaria requires Recruit's Insignia , Sergeant's Insignia , and Lieutenant's Insignia throughout leveling up her character. These are necessities for both increasing her talent level and ascending her level cap.

All three items are found by killing human enemies affiliated with the Fatui. Recruit's Insignia is dropped by any slain human enemy; Sergeant's Insignia are dropped by level 40 and up humans; Lieutenant's Insignia is dropped by humans that are level 60 and higher.

A great way to farm these items is by defeating Fatui bosses like the Electro Cicin Mage, the Fatui Pyro Agent, and Fatui Skirmishers . Fatui bosses can be easily located by using your journal and heading to the "Bosses" tab. This will provide you exact locations to fight each boss.

None of these bosses require Resin to reap the rewards, so you can grind to your heart's content.

To ascend Rosaria to her max level, you'll need a total of 18 Recruit's Insignia , 30 Sergeant's Insignia , and 36 Lieutenant's Insignia . If you're trying to max out Rosaria's talents, you'll need 18 Recruit's Insignia , 66 Sergeant's Insignia , and 93 Lieutenant's Insigni a.

Where can you farm Valberry in Genshin Impact?

As somebody who adores her nation, of course, Rosaria requires Mondstadt's best locally farmed fruit, the Valberry to level up. You'll need 168 Valberries for Rosaria to reach her highest Ascension level. You can find these items in two distinct places. Firstly, they'll be available throughout Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point in Mondstadt's northeastern region. They're grouped in clusters of three, so you should be able to gather enough to max out Rosaria with ease.

Valberry Location Map Map Genie / miHoYo

If physically farming Valberries is a bit tedious, you can purchase them in sets of five from Chloris, the botanist that wanders around Windrise. His stock will refresh every three days.

Where can you farm Shiva Jade and Hoarfrost Cores in Genshin Impact?

Rosaria is a Cryo character, meaning she's going to need healthy amounts of Shiva Jade and Hoarfrost Cores to ascend to her maximum level. You can find Hoarfrost Cores by defeating non-event versions of the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.On occasion, you'll receive Shiva Jade for defeating the Wolf of the North. Shiva Jade can be purchased in small sums from souvenir shops in Liyue and Mondstadt.

For Shiva Jade, Rosaria requires one sliver, nine fragments, nine chunks, and six gemstones. If have any overflow, all Shiva Jade can be crafted into higher levels using a Crafting Bench. Rosaria requires 46 total Shiva Jades to be maxed out.