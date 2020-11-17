Where to find Meteorite Shards in every Genshin Impact region

The latest Genshin Impact event is even more involved than the previous Elemental Crucible, Marvelous Merchandise, and Stone Harbor events. In Unreconciled Stars, players explore the game’s open-world to locate seven meteorite shards in six distinct areas across the land of Teyvat. And that’s only the beginning.

Every time you complete an area, you'll earn a whopping 30 Primogems. If you can collect enough meteorites in all six areas, you'll earn 180 total Primogems, which is just enough to try pulling for your favorite character in a banner.

You'll be able to collect meteorite shards until the Unreconciled Stars event concludes in early December.

Here's how you can acquire them all quickly.

How do you find Meteorite Shards in Genshin Impact?

First, you need to head to one of the six areas with Meteorite Shards: Starfell Valley , Guyun Stone Forest , Qingce Village , Cape Oath , Minlin , and Qiongji Estuary .

Once you've arrived at any of the locations, you'll notice numerous small blue areas on your minimap. Each one holds one Meteorite Shard somewhere in the vicinity. When you get even closer to the shard's location, your character's Vision — the small item that gives them elemental abilities — will begin to glow.

Due to character design practices, most visions are rather difficult to see while you're playing, rendering the glow useless. The few characters that have easy-to-spot visions are Noelle, Jean, Klee, Razor, Mona, and Keqing. If you have access to them, make sure to play as them while searching for your Meteorite Shards.

While searching, you should also look out for enemies. You'll often find two to three foes hovering over a Meteorite Shard.

Where are the best places to find Meteorite Shards in Genshin Impact?

To finish the first phase of this event, you'll need to find seven Meteorite Shards in six areas. Surely, you'd rather not spend precious hours farming every single shard, so we have some maps for you giving you the fastest route across each area starting at a teleportation waypoint and stringing you through how to get the essential seven Meteorite Shards in the area.

Every map will also mark the other Meteorite Shards available in the area

Starfell Valley Meteorite Shard Locations

A screencap from miHoYo's Genshin Impact map. miHoYo

Every blue diamond with a grey background is a Meteorite Shard. We've circled the teleportation waypoint where you should get started in black. Immediately after spawning, you'll find three shards to your left and another four to your right. This cluster will be quick enough to finish your objectives in Starfell Valley with ease.

Cape Oath Meteorite Shard Locations

Cape Oath Meteorite Shards. miHoYo / u/Lyralei13

Begin by teleporting to the Domain in the northwest then follow the arrows through the area. You'll quickly obtain every shard. If that's not enough, this map will walk you through the remaining ones.

Guyun Stone Forest Meteorite Shard Locations

Gunyun Stone Forest Meteorite Shard map miHoYo

Every blue diamond with a grey background is a Meteorite Shard. We've circled the teleportation waypoint where you should get started in black. Once you spawn, collect the three shards immediately around you then continue east through the archipelago

Qiongji Estuary Meteorite Shard Locations

Qiongji Estuary Meteorite Shards miHoYo / u/Lyralei13

Begin by teleporting to the waypoint in the west, above the "G" in Guili. Afterward, follow the arrows through the area. You'll quickly obtain every shard. If that's not enough, this map will walk you through the remaining ones.

Minlin Meteorite Shard Locations

Begin by using the waypoint at the peak of Qingyun Peak then follow the arrows through the area. You'll quickly obtain every shard. If that's not enough, this map will walk you through the remaining ones.

Qingce Village Meteorite Shard Locations

Qingce Village shard locations. miHoYo

Every blue diamond with a grey background is a Meteorite Shard. We've circled the teleportation waypoint where you should get started in black. Once you spawn, head south down the actual road. You'll quickly collect more than enough Meteorite Shards to meet your quota.

What to do with Meteorite Shards in Genshin Impact

Spend them.

Meteorite Shards turn into Falling Star's Might , a currency that can be used in the event shop. You should use them to purchase XP books to level up your characters.