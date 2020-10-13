Everything to know about Genshin Impact's Elemental Crucible co-op event

Though it's only been a few short weeks since Genshin Impact — a free-to-play game that apes Breath of the Wild's best features – debuted on consoles, the single-player and co-op hybrid already has major events lined up.

This week is a co-op event called Elemental Crucible, which grants worthwhile rewards for playing with friends or randoms, but you're going to want to take part.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible start and end dates?

The Elemental Crucible event began October 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern and will run until October 19 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

How do you unlock Elemental Crucible in Genshin Impact?

Despite being an event, unlocking Elemental Crucible does have a few prerequisites: You need to have reached Adventure Rank 20 and have completed "Prologue: Act II - For a Tomorrow Without Tears." Once both of those tasks have been completed, you'll find Elemental Crucible in your event menu.

If you don't know how to enter the menu, it varies based on your platform. Click F5 if you're on PC, tap the compass on your smartphone, or use the Shortcut Wheel on the PlayStation 4.

After selecting the event in your menu, you'll be instructed to converse with Timaeus in Mondstadt to gain the quest "One Giant Step for Alchemy?"

During the quest, he'll direct you to a newfangled alchemic device located in Thousand Winds Temple in eastern Mondstadt. This item is the central device for Elemental Crucible. Once you reach the device, you'll have unlocked the new mode.

How do you play Elemental Crucible in Genshin Impact?

Elemental Crucible in action MiHoYo

Now that you've unlocked Elemental Crucible, you can start playing by interacting with the alchemic device.

To win, you'll have to defeat elite enemies. Each time you bring one down, colorful cube-shaped items called Elemental Clots will spawn throughout the area. Run through a clot to pick it up. You can carry up to three Elemental Clots at once, as long as they're all of the same color. Once you've collected enough, return to the alchemic device to deposit your Elemental Clots.

Make sure not to get hit or you'll drop all Elemental Clots.

Once you collect enough clots, you'll win the mode.

How do you play Elemental Crucible with friends in Genshin Impact?

Elemental Crucible is exclusively a co-op mode that requires two or more players. If you don't have enough players in your party, your squad will be filled with random people met via matchmaking, but how exactly do you avoid that?

Simple. Invite your friends before matching with others. All you need to do is access the main menu and click "co-op." This will give you the option to invite your pals via their UID number. If you're playing on console, you'll also be able to invite friends using their PlayStation network IDs as well. You can have up to four players in your party.

Please check out our co-op guide for more specific details regarding how to unlock multiplayer in Genshin Impact.

Once everyone you'd like to play with has joined the mode, interact with the alchemic device to get started.

What are the Genshin Impact Elemental Crucible rewards?

A few prizes from Elemental Crucible's beta run. MiHoYo

Every time you emerge from Elemental Crucible victorious, you'll receive numerous blue Character EXP materials and some Adventure Rank experience. This exchange will also consume 40 Original Resin each time.

Arguably, this is a paltry reward for so much Original Resin, but the real prizes are hidden in the event rewards. Return to the Compass selection on your platform and click on the event to find the Alchemy Handbook, which is filled with more specific tasks to achieve while playing such as "defeat x number of enemies in Elemental Crucible" and "Complete 20 transmutations in Elemental Crucible." Complete these to earn materials used for character ascension, Primogems, and more.

There are also three Elemental Crucible specific tasks that can be found on your battle pass under weekly objectives.

Complete the "Elemental Energy Overflowing" challenge at your own World Level – 2250 EXP

Complete 10 transmutations at the Elemental Crucible – 2250 EXP

Reach a total alchemical efficiency of 160,000 in Elemental Crucible – 1200 EXP

Even without Original Resin, this event can grant you a huge boost to your overall game. Make sure to try Elemental Crucible out before the event concludes on October 19.