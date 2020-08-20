Breath of the Wild 2 release date announcement teased by retail leak

After more than a year of silence , Nintendo might soon have some news to share about the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

French computer and gaming retailer World Trade & Technologies (WT&T) has allegedly leaked the fact that there will be a BotW 2 Collector's Edition, and part of the leak includes the European price tag of 82.85 euros. The placeholder listing for the future Zelda game was first spotted by Nintendo news site Loot Pots on Tuesday and came days after multiple trusted Nintendo insiders teased the possibility of a late-August or September Direct presentation.

WT&T didn't reveal much else other than the fact that there will be a premium version of BotW 2 and its price. The site listed the game's release date at "December 31, 2020" but this is most likely a placeholder as the retailer waits for Nintendo to confirm the game's actual release date, which hasn't even been teased yet.

A screenshot of the now-deleted 'BotW 2 Collector's Edition' listing on WT&T's website. Loot Pots

This isn't the first time gamers in the U.S. have heard mention of WT&T. The tech and games store is best known for previously leaking that Nintendo and CD Projekt Red were collaborating to bring a port of The Witch 3: Wild Hunt to the Nintendo Switch late in December 2018. That turned out to be true when the RPG was announced for the hybrid console eight months later, which lends some measure of credibility to this new leak while further suggesting that a BotW 2 update could be just around the corner.

The cryptic BotW 2 trailer that debuted at E3 2019 was the first and only thing Nintendo revealed about Link's next open-world adventure. The company announced that the title was actively in development but hasn't offered any updates on it since.

That lack of information has led fans to speculate and try to decipher every little detail teased in the E3 trailer. But they could soon get some closure.

The Inverse Analysis — VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb and trusted Resetera leaker NateDrake dropped juicy hints about Nintendo's next big showcase only days apart from each other in the middle of August, collectively hinting that Nintendo might be planning some kind of major presentation in late-August or early-September.

Grubb has a proven track record of reporting on insider secrets of some of the world's biggest gaming companies, while NateDrake has gained the internet's trust by accurately predicting the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King weeks before Nintendo launched the game among other leaks.

NateDrake is cryptically teasing that Nintendo will host its next big Direct on August 28. Grubb, on the other hand, stated in a tweet that he believes it'll take place "between [August 18] and the middle of September." This could mean an update on BotW 2 and potentially a release date announcement is about a week away at the earliest.