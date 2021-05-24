Five-star characters are back. After nearly two months of repeating classic characters like Childe and Venti, Genshin Impact has finally introduced a new five-star character named Eula. Some are hailing this icy swordswoman as perhaps the strongest single attack DPS to ever join the game. But is she worth spending your Primogems?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eula Banner.

When is the Genshin Impact Eula Banner end time?

The Eula Banner began on May 18 and will conclude shortly before the version 1.6 update drops on June 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Is there a trailer for the Eula Banner in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you can watch a demo of her abilities below:

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Eula Banner?

The Eula Banner stars the five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula and three four-star characters:

The Electro Claymore user, Beidou

The Hydro Sword user, Xingqiu

The Pyro Claymore wielder, Xinyan

Are you guaranteed to get Eula in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Eula, even if you pull from her Banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Eula. If that first pity five-star wasn't Eula, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Eula.

If you participated in a previous Event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Eula Banner. Which only means you'll have that much greater chance at drawing her.

Is Eula a good character in Genshin Impact?

Eula is a decent character. According to certain videos, Eula can deal over five million in physical damage if the timing is right.

Eula is a fantastic physical damage-deaoer. Even in her worst moments, she can deal over 50,000 damage in a single Elemental Burst.

Eula is good in very specific situations, like a few floors of Spiral Abyss. Although, Eula might not be fantastic out of the gate. She improves significantly if you have some great constellations like getting enough duplicates to make her reach two or three.

This might be a bit expensive for some players. Overall, Eula is about as strong as an average five-star character. Nothing spectacular, but she’ll get the job done.

Should you pay for the Eula Banner in Genshin Impact?

Maybe? Every character on this Banner is great in their own right. Xinyan can produce a fantastic shield that scales with her defense and emits Pyro damage. Beidou is so-so all around, but she can make for an excellent support DPS. Xingqiu is perhaps the best four-star available in this mix. He’s able to double as a sub-healer and a sub-DPS. His Elemental Burst adds Hydro damage to your normal attacks while doubling as a small damage reducer.

Ultimately, this is a great Banner. However, you’ll need to invest quite a bit to receive a decent amount out of this banner. Eula and Xinqiu are fantastic out of the gate, but Xinyan and Beidou both need you to get at least four constellations in to make them feel worthwhile. That means you’ll need to get at least five copies of them, which can quickly become costly.

You should pay for the Eula Banner if you either have quite a bit of money to spend or if you’ve already unlocked a few constellations on your targeted characters. Otherwise, this is a very skippable Banner. Other than unlocking Eula, you likely won’t get much out of this Banner without a headstart.

What Banner comes after Eula in Genshin Impact?

We don’t yet know what character is going to follow Eula. According to rumors that have been spread online, she could be followed by either a Klee rerun or a new character named Kazuha.

Neither of these have yet to be confirmed yet, so stay tuned for the version 1.6 live stream to see what’s announced. That should occur near the end of May.