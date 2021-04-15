Here's exactly when to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream

Genshin Impact is an update bonanza. Every six weeks, the game enters a cocoon of progress. Once Genshin Impact emerges, you'll return to find the game completely changed. Each update builds on the successful free-to-play game with new features, characters, and events. If you don’t want to be shocked when the game is overhauled, you'll need to watch the Genshin Impact livestream.

It’ll introduce each update weeks in advance, explaining the changes that will occur. You’ll also get free Primogems for just tuning in, so it’s totally worth it to tune in even if you don’t pay attention.

Here's how you can watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream start time?

If you're sitting in the United States hankering for a Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream, don't worry. It's coming soon! Players based in the United States can watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream on April 16 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

However, if you want your information earlier than that, a Chinese version of the livestream will be available at 8 a.m. Eastern. It will feature all the same information but will obviously be broadcast in Chinese.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream

You can watch the English livestream on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Eula and Zhongli preparing for the 1.5 livestream miHoYo

If you're very eager, the Chinese version of the livestream will be available on miHoYo's official Bilibili channel.

What's going to be revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 livestream?

The livestream will provide a rundown of things to expect in the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 update. This will likely include the characters who will be featured on Banners and events that will occur following the update. Of course, housing will likely be explained as well.

We can also expect new quality-of-life features to be explained like:

Changes to the Resin used by weekly bosses

Updates for the PS5 version of the game

The housing system

Some leaks suggest that the Version 1.5 update will also include new bosses like the Cryo Hypostasis. If that’s true, they’ll likely be revealed during the livestream.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 Banners?

The hottest question on everyone's mind is what characters will be featured on the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 banners? Currently, fans are betting on three characters: Zhongli, Eula, and Yanfei to appear.

All three characters have appeared in leaks for the game. Zhongli is allegedly getting a second character story quest in 1.5, which will supposedly happen concurrently with him getting a banner re-run.

Other than Zhongli, fans expect that a new five-star Cryo Claymore user Eula to be featured. She’s a new character that has yet to make an appearance in the main Genshin Impact story. Like all new five-star characters, many expect Eula to have a dedicated story quest made available during Version 1.5.

Yanfei is a Pyro four-star character that fights using a Catalyst weapon. She leaked as a character during the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 beta. It’s unknown which banner she’ll be available you’ll obtain her through. One leak suggests that Yanfei will be paired with the Zhongli banner.