Everything we know about Fortnite's Fracture event and the end of Chapter 3

Epic Games has announced Fortnite Fracture, an all-new in-game event set to debut soon. Fortnite has a rich history of in-game events, often bringing players together to experience large-scale battles and wild story sequences. But how will Fracture unfold? Epic Games has yet to confirm many details about Fracture, but we do know this will mark the end of Chapter 3, which has gone on for around a year at this point. Here’s what know about Fracture so far.

When is the Fortnite Fracture start time and date?

The Fortnite Fracture event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET. It’s unclear how the event will unfold, and Epic Games has yet to announce when Fracture will end. Presumably, it should be available throughout the weekend, but we’ll update this article when we know more. Epic Games will likely release a blog post ahead of the event.

What can we expect from Fortnite Fracture?

One thing we do know is that Fracture will mark the end of Chapter 3. With this in mind, we can expect a major blowout to end the chapter, possibly on the same scale as the Galactus battle from Chapter 2.

Fortnite is known for its live events, so Fracture will likely have some interesting features to entice players to jump in. It’s unclear if it’ll have a boss battle, some sort of scripted story sequence, or something completely new.

Once Fracture ends, Chapter 4 will begin, offering a plethora of new features.

What are the Fortnite Fracture leaks and rumors?

While there’s still a lot more to learn about the Fracture event and the forthcoming season, leaker HYPEX has lofty claims about what players can expect.

Apparently, Creative 2.0 will come to Chapter 4, allowing players to make their own Fortnite worlds.

Another supposed feature is the implementation of a first-person mode, which has been in the works for a while now. Fortnite has made strides in recent years to be more approachable, as demonstrated by its Zero Build mode. A first-person mode will likely grab even more players, appealing to Halo and Call of Duty fans.

HYPEX also says motorcycles and rideable flying animals will come to Chapter 4, as well, which sounds completely bonkers but on-brand for Fortnite.

It’s also likely the forthcoming Chapter will incorporate a new map. If true, expect the Fracture event to feature some sort of story element to explain the new map changes.