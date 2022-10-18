When it’s Halloween in real life, it’s Halloween in Fortnite, thanks to the return of the Fortnitemares event. That’s right, the spooks are back, and this time around, Epic Games has a lot in store to keep players busy, with plenty of scares along the way. But when does the event start and end, what kind of cosmetics does it include, and what else can you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the seasonal Fortnitemares Halloween Fortnite event.

When are the Fortnitemares 2022 dates and times?

Fortnitemares 2022 runs from now until November 1, 2022, at 2 a.m. Eastern. This gives players two weeks to enjoy all the new spooky features.

Is there are Fortnitemares 2022 trailer?

There is a short trailer, yes! It offers a look at some of the Fortnitemares 2022 updates, including the ability to turn into a werewolf.

What are the Fortnitemares 2022 modes and rewards?

Turn into a werewolf with the Howler Claws. Epic Games

Complete rituals by emoting at Alertation Altrars to earn the Howler Claws. These items turn you into a werewolf, giving you access to the Wolfscent Ability, which temporarily lets you track nearby enemies. It also gives you the Slash and Air Slash Abilities for added melee damage, making you much more powerful up close.

Earn rewards by completing Fortnitemares quests

Each day throughout the event, players are given access to new Halloween-themed quests. You need to complete a certain number of daily quests throughout the event’s duration to earn access to the spooky cosmetics.

Below is a list of the rewards you can earn throughout Fortnitemares 2022:

Everything’s End (Glider) : Complete 5 Fortnitemares quests

Complete 5 Fortnitemares quests Chrome Cage (Back Bling) : Complete 13 Fortnitemares quests

Complete 13 Fortnitemares quests Unmaker (Harvesting Tool) : Complete 25 Fortnitemares quests

Be sure to check in daily to see what new quests are available.

New cosmetic items in the shop

There are lots of new cosmetics available in the Item Shop including Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer skins from Rick and Morty, along with the terrifying Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow skins. Ash Williams from Evil Dead will also make an appearance as a cosmetic skin during the event.

What is the Fortnitemares 2022 Horde Rush mode?

Ash Williams from Evil Dead defeating enemies in the new Zero Build Horde Mode. Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2022 also includes the new Zero Build Horde Rush mode, sending players into battle against the deadly Cube Monsters. However, as its name suggests, this mode removes the ability to build structures to protect against the creatures.

This round-based mode throws waves of enemies at you and your teammates, with opportunities to earn high scores and multipliers. Epic Games challenges players to “take down the Final Boss without the aid of building,” which will surely change the way you approach each wave.

Zero Build Horde Rush mode lasts until November 15, giving players two additional weeks to enjoy it after Fortnitemares ends.