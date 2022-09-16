Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date, Battle Pass, and leaks

There’s always new Fortnite content to look forward to, and based on recent teases and leaks, Epic Games has a lot in store for Chapter 3, Season 4, which features the subtitle Paradise. The forthcoming season is just a few days away, but what exactly can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite Season 4 Paradise, including its release date, Battle Pass skins, and other possible features.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 release date?

Fortnite Season 4 goes live on September 18, 2022. It’s not totally clear what time the season will begin, but server downtime is expected to start at 2 a.m. Eastern on the morning of September 18. Once the downtime has concluded, the season will go live.

What are the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass details?

Epic Games released several teases ahead of Season 4’s launch. Epic Games

While most of the Battle Pass contents are still a mystery, Epic Games has teased a few rewards, including a Spider-Gwen skin. You can see Spider-Gwen’s hand in the image above, which was just one of the images teased. With Spider-Gwen’s inclusion, we could see the return of the web shooters, as well.

It also appears like Season 4 will feature Emo Meowscles, Remixed Paradigm, and a fully Chrome character. But of course, Battle Passes consist of 100 tiers, so there’s lots more we don’t know about. Nonetheless, this season will have plenty for players to unlock.

What are the new Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 features?

A Season 4 teaser reveals the new chrome theme. “It consumes everything” seems to be the new tagline. Epic Games

Epic Games has yet to confirm concrete details about Season 4, but we do know it’ll incorporate a “Paradise” theme. However, all is not what it seems. Based on a weird, cryptic video from insider FNinfluencer, it seems everything in this season will be consumed by chrome.

The Chrome hand from the official Epic Games tease further lends credence to this new chrome theme. For now, we’ll need to wait for official word from Epic Games, likely on the day of Season 4’s launch.

What are the Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 leaks?

New vehicles including an updated mech could come to Fortnite Season 4. Epic Games

There is no shortage of Fortnite leaks for any particular season, as Epic Games often has many things in the works behind the scenes. One leak from earlier this year pointed to the inclusion of a first-person mode, which could come to Fortnite during Season 4. Content creator Lachlan believes Season 4 is the perfect time to introduce the new perspective — whether it comes in the form of a toggle or a brand new mode entirely.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, brand new vehicles are in development and could launch during Season 4 as well. Apparently, planes, motorcycles, and even a revamped mech will eventually come to Fortnite.

There’s also a chance that a Stewie Griffin Family Guy Backbling will come to Fortnite this season, at least, according to leaker NeonFrenzie.

At this point, we’ll have to wait until Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 launches to see what’s in store. It’ll go live on September 18.