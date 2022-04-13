Are Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and Family Guy coming to Fornite?

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is still a couple of months away, that hasn’t stopped the leaks and rumors from making the rounds. This time, a handful of leaks point to the addition of characters including Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, someone from Family Guy, and DOOM’s Doomslayer—all of which will supposedly be included in Fortnite. None of these characters have been officially confirmed by Epic Games, but considering files for all of them “accidentally” appeared during a developer stream, we’re inclined to believe they’ll be added soon. Here’s what we know about Darth Vader, and many other characters being added to Fortnite in the coming months.

During a recent Epic Games livestream, the developer showed off a screen that contained Fortnite files, including ones named after Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Family Guy, and Doom. You can take a look at the shot in the video above, courtesy of YouTuber Tabor Hill.

The files for Darth Vader and Indiana Jones both have the “C3S3” labeling, indicating they’re part of Chapter 3 Season 3. The other files for Family Guy and Doom don’t have the same labeling, meaning they might be added at a later time.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is due out at the beginning of June 2022, though it’s unclear if Darth Vader and Indiana Jones will be included on day one, or later on in the season.

Darth Vader could be available as part of the Season 3 battle pass. Disney

Although it’s highly likely Darth Vader will be added to Fortnite during the next season, Hill claims Season 3 will not be Star Wars focused. Instead, there might be a new Star Wars POI added to the map, with some other additions sprinkled throughout, without feeling like a Star Wars season. Epic Games used a similar approach when it added The Mandalorian during Chapter 2 Season 5.

It’s unclear if Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Family Guy, and Doomslayer will be part of the battle pass when added, or if they’ll be available for purchase from the Item Shop. It’s also unknown which character from Family Guy will be added since the file didn’t specify. It’s likely Peter Griffin and maybe others will be included, though.

One thing that seems likely—at least according to Hill—is that Darth Vader will not just be a character skin.

Will there be a Fortnite Darth Vader boss battle?

Hill claims Darth Vader will not only be a character skin, but also a boss battle during Season 3. Apparently, the battle will be similar to The Mandalorian fight from a previous season, wherein he roamed around the map in a set location, allowing one or many players to take him down. This is different from the explosive community boss battles such as the Galactus event in December 2020.

It’s possible the Darth Vader boss will be difficult, hopefully yielding fancy rewards for defeating him. At this point, it’s unknown when the battle will be added, but it’ll likely be during the upcoming season this summer.