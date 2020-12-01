Everything you need to know about Fortnite's massive Galactus battle event

Bombastic events take place in Fortnite at the end of every season. The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is decidedly Marvel-themed, just like the season itself. Players will have to "join the ultimate fight against Galactus," a classic Marvel villain who devours entire worlds.

The Galactus fight will be unlike any Fortnite event before it, so if you want to participate, you'll have to make sure you're logging into the game at the right time so you're ready. Here's that and more.

When is the Fortnite Galactus event start time?

Technically, this Marvel-themed, season-ending event will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, December 1 . If you just plan to see what happens in this event during a livestream, that's the time that you should keep in mind.

If you actually want to participate in the fight against Galactus, you'll need to log into the game quite a bit earlier.

The official blog post teasing this Fortnite event suggests that players log into Fortnite as early as 3 p.m. Eastern if they want to make sure they secure a spot. But a Reddit post from the Fortnite Reddit mods suggests that players log in at 2:45 p.m. Eastern .

Due to the game's immense popularity and the limitations of Epic Games' own servers, Fortnite events limit the number of people that can participate. For the best chances of securing a spot, Epic Games is telling players to log on at 3 p.m. and join the playlist as soon as it goes live if they want to personally bring the fight to Galactus.

How to participate in the Fortnite Galactus event

Participating in this event is pretty simple if you log on in time and circumvent the aforementioned server woes and limitations.

First, make sure that whatever version of the game you're playing is updated to version 14.60. If it isn't, you can't connect to the servers and participate in this event.

Once your game is fully updated, you'll need to join the playlist in-game for the Galactus event as soon as it goes live. Epic estimates that this option will appear on Fortnite's main menu sometime around 3:30 p.m Eastern. But you may have trouble accessing this playlist if you aren't already in the game by 3 p.m. Eastern.

What will happen during Fortnite's Galactus event?

While what exactly will happen is still a mystery, it appears that players will actually fight Galactus, creating an MMO-style giant boss encounter that's never been done in Fortnite before. Players might also have one powerful vehicle at their disposal: the Battle Bus.

Players have ridden inside the Battle Bus since Fortnite's battle royale mode was first added in 2017, but could never pilot or drive it. A couple of tweets from the game's official account on November 28 suggests that players will control one of these during the event, as the tweets say that "You do know how to drive the Battle Bus ... right?" and "The Battle Bus is locked and loaded. Now we wait for the big guy."

Basically, participants should expect to play a part in a massive fight against Galactus, possibly using Battle Buses and working with the heroes added to the game to stop him. Once he's defeated, an exciting cutscene is bound to play and will likely have some game-changing implications for Season 5.