Here's exactly when Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 should begin

Fortnite Chapter 2 has already tackled many themes like spies, floods, and an antitrust lawsuit against Apple . Now, Epic Games is tackling the most popular theme, yet: Marvel Comics. But when exactly will the Marvel Universe invade the Fortnite island? Here's our best estimate of when players will be able to drop in.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 release date?

According to Epic Games, Fortnite's next season is slated to begin on Thursday, September 27, 2020 .

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 start time?

We don't yet know a start time for the upcoming season, but can perhaps make some assumptions from previous seasons.

Unless Fortnite break its own patterns, downtime for the new update should begin around 4 a.m. Eastern .

Keep in mind that a hefty update will also be required to install all the new content, and there's no telling exactly when that download will go live.

The latest teaser for the season. Epic Games

Can you play Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 on iOS and Android?

Given the current court proceedings between Epic Games and the two tech goliaths (Apple and Google), you might be wondering if the latest content will be available on your home mobile device? The answer is ... maybe? According to a statement from Epic Games, iOS players who have continued to enjoy the acclaimed battle royale are out of luck. "Players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 - Season 3 while everyone else jumps into the Chapter 2 - Season 4," it reads.

Meanwhile, those who deploy from the battle bus on Android devices are still able to enjoy Fortnite on their mobile device. However, you'll have to take some extra steps to maintain your status quo. The first step is to head to Epic's website and scan the QR code available on the landing page.

Alternatively, Epic suggests that players on either device check if they have another Fortnite compatible platform. You can find platforms that fit the bill right here. If you do have something on the list, you can connect your Fortnite data to an Epic account to migrate from mobile to your game's new home. This will allow you to continue playing while retaining previous progress and gear.

Page 4 of the crossover comic Epic Games

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 live event?

Before most Fortnite seasons commence, there's a brief transitional event where the map changes occur alongside plot elements, granting some reason for the alterations.

This is usually something that players have to sign on for simultaneously at a specific time, like The Device from last season. According to Fortnite Intel, there won't be a live event this season. Instead, Epic Games is opting for numerous micro-events in-world. For example, Thor's hammer Mjölnir is currently available to view between Holly Hedges and Salty Springs. You cannot pick up the hammer just yet, but it's fun to stare at.

Fortnite also has a comic commemorating the crossover. You can read it by heading to the main Battle Pass area of the menu, located under the Challenge Table. This will let you know what exactly led to the events of Season 4.