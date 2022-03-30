Mandalorian Season 3 just reached an important milestone

It’s been well over a year since the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+. Since then, Lucasfilm has managed to keep Star Wars fans happy with the releases of shows like The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, and The Book of Boba Fett. The latter series even offered fans two episodes that felt more like new installments of The Mandalorian than they did chapters of The Book of Boba Fett.

Nonetheless, Star Wars fans are still anxious to know when they can expect to see the third season of The Mandalorian premiere. While Lucasfilm has yet to confirm anything about the show’s possible return date, it looks like there’s a real chance The Mandalorian Season 3 could show up sooner than fans think.

That’s a Wrap! On Tuesday afternoon, several key Mandalorian team members, including Carl Weathers, confirmed on social media that the Star Wars show’s third season has officially finished filming. The update comes just a few short months after The Mandalorian Season 3 experienced an unexpected delay.

The Mandalorian finishing principal photography on its newest season this early in the year suggests that Star Wars fans may not have to wait until 2023 to start seeing new episodes of the Disney+ original.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5. Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian’s Return — Of course, there’s no telling exactly how long the post-production process is going to be for The Mandalorian Season 3. However, back in 2020, the show’s second season wrapped principal photography in early March and made its premiere on Disney+ in October of that same year. The Book of Boba Fett similarly finished its initial filming in June 2021 and premiered on December 29, 2021.

So both The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered around six months after they finished principal photography. Assuming The Mandalorian Season 3’s post-production process doesn’t need to be considerably longer than usual, that means there’s still a chance it could premiere sometime in either November or December of this year.

Whether The Mandalorian Season 3 actually will premiere this year remains to be seen. Right now, Lucasfilm seems more focused on getting Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor out than on releasing any of its other live-action Star Wars titles. That means The Mandalorian Season 3’s premiere date will likely be determined not only by its own production demands, but by Lucasfilm’s corporate plans.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm