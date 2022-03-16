Mandalorian Season 3 leak reveals a mythical new Star Wars monster

The Mandalorian has never shied away from a shock reveal. From the initial reveal of Din Djarin’s face in Season 1 to the huge cameo from Luke Skywalker in Season 2, there’s always something surprising going on in Disney+’s flagship show.

It’s basically guaranteed that Season 3 will also contain some shock twists and turns but, thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, there are some key moments of Mandalorian lore that have been heavily foreshadowed. A new leak reveals the key details of those scenes, including a huge creature appearance (literally).

The leakers at Bespin Bulletin have revealed many Season 3 elements recently, including an appearance from some Mandalorian-inspired Praetorian guards and a set that sounds an awful lot like the “living waters” under the mines of Mandalore. In The Book of Boba Fett, Mando is told by the Armorer the only way to be redeemed in the eyes of the Children of the Watch after removing his helmet is to bathe in these mysterious waters. Mando objects that it may be impossible given the destruction that Mandalore has suffered.

The purification ceremony could be the one thing that unites the factions Mando and Bo-Katan grew up in. Lucasfilm

But the leaks reporting a set that includes caves and lakes may just be the proof we’ve been looking for that Mandalore is still in decent shape. This latest leak reveals even more about this scene, including a joint celebration between two factions of Mandalorians. Bo-Katan hands The Armorer a torch, and then there’s a purification ceremony involving drums, chanting, and an Olympic-style torch lighting.

This is a huge deal considering the tense relationship Bo-Katan has with Mando and the other Children of the Watch, which she considers zealous freaks who take “the Way” too seriously. If this leak is true, the two sides will be putting their differences behind them.

But the most exciting part of this leak isn’t this mysterious ceremony, but what barges in on it. If this report is to be believed, the ceremony is interrupted by a mythosaur, a Mandalorian dinosaur-like creature that’s widely understood to be, well, mythical.

The mythosaur was widely considered to be “the stuff of legends.” Lucasfilm/Topps

As The Armorer said in The Book of Boba Fett, “The songs of eons past foretold of the mythosaur rising up to herald a new age of Mandalore.” A mythosaur attack mere moments after Mando is officially a Mandalorian again basically confirms a plot point fans have been clamoring for since the introduction of the Darksaber: Mando is destined to become the next leader of the Mandalorians, and will unite these two factions.

If this leak is to be believed, we can expect to see an entirely new chapter of Mando’s life. No longer just a bounty hunter or just Grogu’s caregiver, he’s about to have a lot of responsibility thrust upon him.