Mandalorian Season 3 leak reveals a huge sequel trilogy cameo

The Mandalorian is the new gold standard for Star Wars. After the sequel trilogy divided fans, the Disney+ series renewed faith in the franchise we all know and love. But with more Mandalorian adventures coming soon there seems to be more and more overlap with the sequel trilogy, and new set photos from The Mandalorian Season 3 have confirmed this shift from standalone series to set up for the last chapter in the Skywalker Saga.

Season 3 of the Mandalorian will contain an appearance from the Elite Praetorian Guard, according to a leak from Bespin Bulletin. You may recognize the shiny red armor from the guards who served Supreme Leader Snoke before being annihilated by Rey and Kylo in The Last Jedi.

The leak consists of set photos showing the red helmets, but they look a lot different than the simple helmets we saw in the sequels. These new helmets have the T-shaped visor that are more common in Mandalorian helmets.

The Elite Praetorian guard as they appeared in The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm

What does this mean for The Mandalorian? First, it shows yet another overlap between the sequels and the Disney+ show. In Season 2, we saw tanks of proto-Snokes from cloning experiments, and now the series is showing the transition to the sequel trilogy again.

However, there’s more happening here than bits of the timeline being filled in. The Mandalorian-ness of these helmets could mean these guards aren’t just some random soldiers, but Mandalorians who turned to security work after the tragic fate of their home planet.

The helmets in the leak resemble Mandalorian helmets. Lucasfilm

This could mesh with previous leaks that The Mandalorian Season 3 will include dozens of Mandalorians. Could some of them have traded in their Beskar for First Order armor? It’s clear from Mando’s adventures that Mandalorians are never shy about taking a job.

If this leak is to be believed, it means two huge appearances in the new season: The supporting players in one of the best fight scenes of the sequel trilogy and, possibly, a new type of Mandalorian soldier unlike any we’ve seen before. Either way, it’s an exciting development for the Star Wars universe.