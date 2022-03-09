Mandalorian Season 3 delayed? Disney omits the Star Wars show from its 2022 TV lineup

Swept up in the action and excitement of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, fans everywhere are excited for what 2022 has in store for Star Wars TV. On March 9, Disney held its annual meeting of shareholders, where CEO Bob Chapek previewed the new shows coming to Disney+ this year. However, one highly anticipated series was not mentioned as part of the studio’s 2022 lineup: The Mandalorian.

Will The Mandalorian Season 3 be delayed to 2023? Let’s take a look at the Disney+ shows that are confirmed for 2022 and see what this shocking omission means for when we’ll see Mando and Grogu again.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

What Happened — During the “storytelling” presentation of Disney’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders webcast, Chapek celebrated the studio’s past year of releases before teasing what’s ahead. For Star Wars, the CEO announced that two shows will be premiering this year on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, and then he presented the first trailer for Obi-Wan.

While we know Obi-Wan is starting on May 25 and Andor has been long rumored to premiere in 2022, The Mandalorian Season 3, which is currently filming, was absent from this part of the presentation. This leads us to believe Disney and Lucasfilm may not be releasing the third season this year and actually might delay it to 2023.

Mando in The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

The Inverse Analysis — The Mandalorian Season 3 release date has been a hot topic since Mando and Grogu appeared in the latter half of The Book of Boba Fett’s first season earlier this year. The fact that Disney omitted Mando in their 2022 Star Wars TV lineup is not promising, especially when we also consider the confirmed 2022 Marvel TV lineup.

Chapek confirmed that Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk will debut on Disney+ this year — and in that order. We know Moon Knight premieres on March 30. Obi-Wan will follow it a few weeks later in May. Then, Ms. Marvel will likely debut next in the summer, with Andor and She-Hulk releasing sometime in the fall.

Moon Knight is one of three Marvel shows premiering on Disney+ in 2022. Marvel Studios

Because Disney+ has yet to overlap the airing of their Marvel and Star Wars live-action shows, it seems unlikely they would start now. With this confirmed 2022 Disney+ lineup, there’s barely any room for Mandalorian Season 3 to premiere in 2022.

This is obviously disappointing as Mando and Grogu’s appearance in Boba Fett made us even more curious about what’s next for the characters. It seems reasonable to expect Mandalorian Season 3 to premiere in early 2023 — or perhaps it will do what Boba Fett did and debut two days before the end of 2022.

At the very least, we have a year full of exciting Disney+ shows — I mean, have you seen the Obi-Wan trailer?! — to look forward to in the meantime.