The Mandalorian Season 3 could steal its biggest twist from a King Arthur legend

If you can’t get Ludwig Göransson’s Mandalorian theme out of your head since Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) showed up in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 5, then you’re not alone. Unsurprisingly, Boba Fett will be best remembered for its episodes featuring Din and Grogu, which fueled even more speculation for The Mandalorian Season 3.

By resolving one of the biggest questions Mandalorian Season 2 left with viewers, Boba Fett also offered much more insight into Din and Grogu’s story and where it could go next. What became apparent are some surprising parallels between Din’s journey and that of King Arthur and biblical kings.

If you are ready for a bit of adventure in speculating, let’s take a look back at some legends — both Arthurian and biblical — that could reveal The Mandalorian’s ultimate endgame.

The Bible of Mandalore

Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in The Mandalorian Season 2. Lucasfilm

When The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, it moved away from the Star Wars formula of episodes and instead favored chapters. This small detail starts to form a familiar pattern when paired with The Book of Boba Fett. And it seems familiar because it imitates a biblical narrative structure.

The Bible is an ancient tome, divided into books that are further split up into chapters. Each book tells the story of a prominent hero or prophet. The chapters are lessons or parables of how a person, through wisdom and experience, overcame a challenge and achieved their destiny. What if these Star Wars “books” and “chapters” are actually entries in the “Bible of Mandalore” — the histories of how a lost foundling became the savior of his people?

Star Wars is no stranger to sampling biblical themes. Anakin Skywalker, the grumpy granddad of the entire saga, is lifted from the Bible. Born of immaculate conception, Anakin was thought to be a messiah destined to change the world and bring peace. It's heavy-handed in the prequels, but it feels more precise, defined, and intentional in The Mandalorian. It does not hit you over the head, but instead, it laces itself into the core of the series. The Mandalorian is a "bible" story apart from the Jedi, another people's history of a messiah king.

Star Wars has always been about fusing genres. (Samurais and WWII, anyone?) While the biblical narrative fits well with the structure, there’s another inspiration for the series, one that involves kings, magic swords, and wizards.

Knights of the Beskar Table

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian really wants you to think it’s a western, and at times, it is. But at its very core, it is Arthurian fantasy. Our hero is an armor-clad, mythical-sword-wielding, dragon-slaying warrior who travels with a wizard and is from a nation looking for its rightful king.

The Arthurian influence is obvious and mirrors biblical themes if you align the stories of Arthur, who was given a sword that proved his divine right to the throne, and David, who was chosen in the Bible. You can see a fusion of these inspirations in Grogu and Din. The Force brought Grogu to Din to protect him and steer him towards his destiny, and the Darksaber grants Din the divine right to rule Mandalore.

The people Din meets along the way become the heroes of a new Mandalore. They are like the knights, wizards, and prophets of “The Court of Din Djarin.” Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Grogu, Black Krrsantan, and Luke Skywalker are all becoming prominent figures in the legend of Mandalore.

What could be The Mandalorian’s endgame?

Din Djarin with the Darksaber. Lucasfilm

Perhaps The Mandalorian writer-directors Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are taking inspiration from the stories of kings because they are telling the story of a king.

Season 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but thanks to The Book of Boba Fett’s Mandalorian-centric episodes, we already know Din is embarking on a quest for redemption. After revealing that he had removed his helmet, the Armorer told him to atone in the reflection pools in the mines under Mandalore. It’s only logical that Din will go to the mines, and there, he could find something (or someone) in those pools that will change his destiny forever.

This atonement is reminiscent of a kingly trial, a test of his dedication and in line with the legends of Heracles and Arthur. It may be a test the Armorer expects him to fail. But he might find his purpose in the reflection pools, causing him to break away from “The Way” and forge his own code based on his travels, experience, and the kinships he formed.

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm

Season 3 and beyond may also see our Darksaber-wielding hero thrust to the forefront of an ideological battle for the Mandalorian people. Din may not only need to face his past with the Watch but Bo-Katan, the former Duchess of Mandalore, too. Bo-Katan will likely take on traits from the biblical Saul, a character who’s not inherently evil but challenges leadership.

This is where we could see Din’s true power shine, highlighting his ability to unite and solve conflicts creatively. Brute-force won’t win this battle; Din must lead through his actions to unite the battle-scarred planet and its diaspora. Ultimately, this could lead up to a satisfying and (hopefully) well-earned ending, in which Din is the ruler of Mandalore.

The galaxy is full of lost people whose homes and lives were destroyed by the Empire. If they’re seeking a leader, perhaps, this armor-clad foundling with a little Jedi friend might just be the new hope they're seeking.