Mandalore is "cursed." According to Din Djarin, the planet from which the creed of the Mandalorians derives is not actually someplace he ever wants to go. But is Mando right? Or was he fed a bunch of lies by the Children of the Watch? In The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, we may finally find out.

As Bo-Katan's appearance in "The Heiress" highlighted, there's a lot of differences between the Mandalorians of The Clone Wars and what we've seen of the "Covert" sect in The Mandalorian. Combined with the fact that we recently learned Jango Fett was a legit Mandalorian who fought in a civil war, it seems like these disparate strands of Mandalorian culture are all coming together.

What does this mean for the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2? Well, it seems very possible that one very pivotal Star Wars planet may finally get its live-action debut. If all of the various aspects of Mandalorian culture unite to save Baby Yoda, maybe a stop at the actual planet Mandalore is not only possible but mandatory. And, if we do return to Mandalore, maybe we could finally answer a very old question: Whatever happened to this planet anyway?

In "The Heiress," Mando told Bo-Katan the planet was "cursed" — she disagreed. And in Chapter 15, "The Believer" Migs Mayfeld basically equated Mandalore to Alderaan (which was famously blown up by the Death Star). So what gives? The Mandalorian Season 2 finale could provide some much-needed answers by actually visiting the planet.

Mando and Cobb Lucasfilm

Mandalorian Season 2 points toward Mandalore

Throughout the season, Mando has frequently repeated the notion that he has to find other Mandalorians to help him in his quest to return Baby Yoda to the Jedi. While this might scan as a convenient plot device to get Mando from one episode to the next, following this trail of beskar breadcrumbs points toward his home planet. In "The Heiress," Bo-Katan says she needs the Darksaber back to become the proper ruler of Mandalore. Not only does this check-out with what we learned in The Clone Wars and Rebels, but it also seems to push Bo-Katan toward a confrontation with Moff Gideon.

Because Mando is bringing the fight to Moff Gideon, it stands to reason, in one way or another, he'll cross paths with Bo-Katan. But what if that's his plan?

Bo-Katan and her Nite Owls. Lucasfilm

We're gonna need more Mandalorians

Okay, so far, the battles in The Mandalorian have pitted a few of our scrappy heroes against much larger forces. Each time, they only barely make it out alive, but generally speaking, there's some kind of major sacrifice before that happens. Both Kuiil and IG-11 died in the last two episodes of Season 1, and, in theory, Mando had less help then than he does now. In other words, Mando can't take out Gideon with just himself, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand. He's going to need a small army.

Arguably, Bo-Katan and her crew could suffice, assuming we throw in Ahsoka Tano, and maybe those X-wing cops. But, it feels more likely, and slightly better for the story, that a huge Mandalorian team-up will be the thing that brings Grogu home. The series is about Mando, so an alliance of a ton of Mandalorians to save Grogu (who is technically a Mandalorian foundling) feels like the most appropriate way for this season to end.

All my Mandos right here right now. Lucasfilm

Why the Season 2 finale is headed to Mandalore

If Mando does call-upon other Mandalorians, it feels possible the place he'll go to find them could be Mandalore itself. In terms of live-action canon, we've never actually seen this planet. So far, its appearances have been limited to the animated Star Wars series, specifically The Clone Wars. Most recently, we saw the Siege of Mandalore in the final season of The Clone Wars, but, chronologically speaking, that happened a very long time ago for all the characters in The Mandalorian, even though Bo-Katan and Ahsoka remember it pretty well.

Because Star Wars in 2020 began with The Clone Wars and Mandalore, it feels fitting and right that it might end there, too. Plus, if Baby Yoda is to find a true home, who's to say he couldn't be raised on the planet Mandalore? Assuming Bo-Katan gets the Darksaber back from Gideon, and the planet becomes unified again, it's possible Mandalore could become the safest place in the galaxy. And if that's true, then Mando certainly has enough reliable babysitters to last for several more seasons.