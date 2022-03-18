Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 starts March 20, which means fans are hungry for every morsel they can possibly learn about the upcoming battle pass for Battle Royale. Below, we detail the expected start time of Season 2 and answer any questions about the lingering possibility of a live event. Want to know when you can see what’s next for Jonesy and his friends? Then you’ve come to the right place.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start time?

Despite the fact that the estimated start times of any Fortnite season had mostly been a lock for several years. New trends established at the start of Chapter 3 this past December have made predictions a bit messier than they’d otherwise be.

We know that Fortnite Season 2 kicks off on March 20, but its precise starting hour remains unclear. Here are some details that may help narrow down the start time.

Prior to Chapter 3, most Fortnite seasonal updates were fully deployed by 6 a.m. Eastern on launch day. That said, watching for Season 2 developments at 6 a.m. Eastern on March 20 may be worth doing provided Fortnite’s developers at Epic Games don’t offer more specific instructions beforehand.

We’ll do our best to update this post with a more precise start time if it becomes available, but fans are strongly encouraged to keep track of the Fortnite Status Twitter account for the latest information. It may not tell you precisely when seasonal downtime is expected to end, but the account typically offers advance notification when downtime is about to begin.

Is there a Fortnite Season 2 live event?

Nope. After the cataclysmic affair that was the start of Chapter 3, Epic seems to be taking a much quieter approach with the launch of Season 2. That said, those who pay attention closely to Battle Royale will know Epic typically puts together a live event every other season. So, while there won’t be any major cinematic moments to witness for the upcoming battle pass, it’s far more likely we’ll see substantial changes in the one that follows.

For now, the main point of focus is the ongoing feud between the Seven and the Imagined Order. After the Battle Royale map was flipped to start Chapter 3, members of the IO have been drilling through the Island’s core to reach the other side. With new bases established, how will the Foundation and his friends respond to the incoming onslaught of enemies? That question will likely be a big focus as we inch toward Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks

In Season 2 the Imagined Order and the Seven are expected to enter a phase of all-out war. Epic Games

Our Fortnite Chapter 2 codex page features plenty of in-depth explanations on the suspected features of the next battle pass, but we’ll recap a few of the bigger additions below.

A Mythic Thermal AR, a Mythic with blades, and a Mythic Shockwave Bow.

A Homing Rocket weapon for anti-air purposes.

Twin pistols referred to in data-mines as the Double Deagle.

Two new vehicles: a Zeppelin for the Seven and Tank Drills for the IO. These are believed to be the same drills we see on the map today, but you’ll actually be able to drive them.

Map changes suggest the Agency may make a comeback as DDMachine. A location called Cattus Cave has been found in the files as well.

Taking a cue from Chapter 2 Season 2, the prevailing belief is that the new battle pass will be themed around the war between the IO and the Seven. Just like the prior Season 2, then, it’s thought that players will be able to swear allegiance to their chosen side to unlock varied skin styles on the battle pass. As with all leaks, these concepts should be taken with a grain of salt, but you should still have a good idea of what to expect from Fortnite going forward.