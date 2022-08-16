Where to find Dragon Ball Capsule Corp locations in Fortnite

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is finally live in Fortnite, and it comes with plenty of goodies to unlock, including a slew of character skins and in-game items. You’ll probably want to get your hands on the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud within a match, which appear inside of Capsule Corp capsules at various locations around the map. But where exactly do these items spawn and how do you get them? Here’s what you need to know about finding the Capsule Corp locations in Fortnite during the Dragon Ball crossover.

Fortnite Capsule Corp spawns

The Capsule Corp capsules spawn in different locations each match, meaning you’ll have to stay on your toes if you plan on opening them. Make sure to pull up your map at the start of a match to see where they spawn.

Four Capsule Corp capsules spawn on the Fortnite island in random locations each match. Be sure to check out the map as the first circle appears to see their locations. Epic Games, Gummyoshi

There will always be four of them, but they’ll appear in random locations, just as the first circle appears on the map. Check out the map above for reference.

How to open Fortnite Capsule Corp capsules

Unfortunately, you and everyone else in the match can see where the Capsule Corp capsules spawn, and once anyone opens one, it’s gone. This makes the challenge particularly difficult and luck-based since you have to reach a capsule before anyone else.

With around 100 other players in a battle royale match, the odds aren’t in your favor. However, there are things you can do to give yourself a better chance of reaching a capsule first.

For best results, we recommend jumping out of the Battle Bus immediately, then hovering over to the middle of the map to the east of Tilted Towers. Keep hovering in this location until the first circle appears, which will trigger the Capsule Corp capsules to spawn.

A Capsule Corp capsule can be opened to acquire the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud without spending gold bars. Epic Games

Since you’re in the air, you can then fly over to whichever Capsule Corp spawn is closest to you, and with a little luck, you’ll be the first one there. Keep in mind, you need to open two capsules to complete the challenge, but thankfully, this does not need to be completed in one match. It’s cumulative and your progress carries over from match to match, so don’t worry if you only manage to open one capsule.

Remember, opening a capsule yields either the Kamehameha or Nimbus Cloud, without having to spend bars, so be sure to utilize these items to survive against any nearby opponents.