The next season of Fortnite will arrive soon, continuing the battle between the IO and The Seven, while adding map changes, and other new features. Epic Games is still being secretive about Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite, but based on a series of teases and leaks—including some intentional ones directly from the developer itself—there’s quite a bit we do know about the upcoming season. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date?

According to the in-game battle pass, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to end on June 3, 2022, meaning the next season is due out the following day, on June 4, 2022, at an unspecified time. This release date was corroborated by Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter.

Typically, Fortnite updates go live at 4 a.m. Eastern, so that’s when we can expect Season 3 to begin on the morning of June 4. Of course, it’s possible this date could change depending on the development process, so keep that in mind.

What are the Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi skin details?

A mysterious character wielding a blue lightsaber was shown during a recent Fortnite trailer, depicting Star Wars characters. It’s assumed this character is Obi-Wan. Epic Games

Ahead of Star Wars day on May 4, Epic Games has revealed some upcoming crossover content, including the implementation of lightsabers. During the reveal, Epic noted that a blue lightsaber will be added, which belongs to Obi-Wan Kenobi. The company did not outright confirm the existence of an Obi-Wan skin, but considering the titular character will get his own Disney+ show on May 27, it’s likely he’ll be added to Fortnite around the same time to coincide with Chapter 3 Season 3.

Is there a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer?

There isn’t a Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer just yet, but it’s possible we’ll get one ahead of the June 4 launch.

What are the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 leaks?

Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games Donald Mustard teased more Star Wars characters on Instagram. Epic Games

As part of the Unreal Engine 5 livestream, Epic Games “accidentally” revealed upcoming Fortnite skins including Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, Family Guy, and the Doomslayer. During the livestream, a screen showing various file names included the aforementioned titles for the aforementioned characters, many of which are expected to launch during Season 3.

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard also teased more Star Wars characters on Instagram, including Chewbacca and C-3PO with the caption “that’s no moon,” which is a reference to the Death Star. This could mean the two characters will be added to Fortnite soon.

Despite likely featuring Darth Vader, C-3PO, and Chewbacca, Season 3 will not be Star Wars-themed, at least according to leaker Tabor Hill.