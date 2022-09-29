How to get rad rewards from the Fortnite Paradise Discord quest

There’s no shortage of ways to earn fancy cosmetics in Fortnite, and this week, Epic Games has brought back Discord Quests, giving you access to new challenges and rewards. The Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest not only incentivizes players to join the community but also offers a chance to earn a handful of new cosmetics. But how exactly do you join the Discord server, what are the quests, and what sorts of rewards await? Here’s what you need to know.

How to join the Fortnite Discord server

First, utilize the English Fortnite invite link to sign up for the Discord server. If you’d rather join a server with a different language, visit the official Epic Games site to select from 11 other languages.

After entering the Fortnite server, read the rules, and you’ll then have the ability to navigate the channel.

After reading and agreeing to the rules, visit the #paradise-quest channel to link your account and start completing tasks. Epic Games

Look on the left side of the screen and you’ll see a channel called Fortnite Paradise. Select “#paradise-quest” and when you get to that channel, you’ll see a notice featuring a picture of Lennox Rose. Beneath that is a Start button, so click on that and you’ll get a prompt to link your Epic Games account.

Follow the on-screen prompts to link the account and then head back to the Fortnite Discord server. Click on the Start button (the one beneath Lennox Rose) once again, and you’ll receive a notice that reads “You have successfully connected to your Epic Games account.”

Beneath that will appear a new button that says “Get your first task.” Click this button and a new message will appear, displaying your first task. The first one requires you to assist teammates with 10 eliminations in-game. Keep in mind, it may take up to an hour for your data to reflect on the Discord server.

Fortnite Paradise Discord quest start and end time

The Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest is live now and lasts until October 2, 2022, at 5:59 a.m. Eastern.

What are the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest tasks?

Task 1: Get 10 assists

Task 2: Catch 15 fish

Task 3: Survive 5th storm circle 3 times

Task 4: Generate 3,000 damage to opponents

Task 5: Heal yourself 300 HP

Task 6: Place top 10 in Solos 3 times

Keep in mind, these tasks must be completed in either Battle Royale and/or Zero Build playlists.

What are the Fortnite Paradise Discord quest rewards?

You’ll have a chance to earn three rewards for completing the Fortnite Paradise Discord quests. Epic Games

Complete one task: Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon

Complete three tasks: Banana Flip Loading Screen

Complete six tasks: Chrome Flow Wrap