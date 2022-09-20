Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has kicked off with a bang, and Epic Games wants to bring more players along for the ride. That’s why the developer-publisher has brought back the Reboot Rally event, rewarding squads that include new or returning players. This limited-time event will pit all sorts of players together, offering a slew of cosmetic rewards to those who participate. But how long does the event last, how does it work, and what sorts of rewards can you earn? Here’s what you need to know about the Fortnite Reboot Rally event.

What are the Fortnite Reboot Rally event dates?

The Reboot Rally event began on September 19 and lasts until October 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. Each day throughout the event’s duration, players will gain access to various quests that yield points. Earn enough points to unlock all the rewards tied to the event.

How does Fortnite Reboot Rally work?

Rally with eligible players to earn rewards! Epic Games

The purpose of Reboot Rally is to encourage players to return to Fortnite. Eligible returning players are those who have played fewer than two hours of Fortnite within 30 days of Chapter 3, Season 4’s launch. This also applies to new players. But you don’t need to be a returning or new player to reap the rewards. So long as you party up with a returning/new player(s), you’ll still gain progress towards the Reboot Rally quests.

As groups with eligible players complete Reboot Rally quests, everyone in the squad will earn points. There are four different rewards to earn, each one requiring more points than the previous. Currently, the quests are straightforward such as rallying with friends and earning experience with an eligible player. Thankfully, you don’t need to play with the same person for the duration of the event to earn points — you can mix and match!

If you hover over your Friends list and then select the Reboot Rally event from the main menu, you’ll see all eligible players under the “Rally ‘em back” submenu. You can also gather your friends together with a QR code via the fn.gg/rebootrally website.

What are the Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards?

Completing quests with eligible players earns you points, which lead to four different rewards. Epic Games

In total, there are four rewards, including an emote, a wrap, a harvesting tool, and a glider. Below is a list of the four rewards, along with the points required to earn each:

50 points : Barb-B-Q Emoticon

Barb-B-Q Emoticon 100 points : Freshly Forged Wrap

Freshly Forged Wrap 150 points : Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe 200 points : Fiery Descent Glider

These Reboot Rally cosmetics feature a firey theme, which will certainly give you a stylish edge while playing. You have until October 3 to earn the rewards.