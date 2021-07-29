Where to find the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7, Week 8

Fortnite Season 7 just keeps on churning as we head into Week 8, and that means there’s a fresh crop of Alien Artifacts to find on the Battle Royale map.

In this no-nonsense guide, we reveal all five updated locations you need to know so you can start customizing your Kymera skin as soon as possible.

Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifact locations

Alien Artifact location 1 : The first Alien Artifact is on the outside of Dockside Dish, which is northwest of Retail Row.

The first Alien Artifact is found under the helipad at Dockside Dish. Epic Games

Marked on the map above, head under the stairs near the helipad to find your first Alien Artifact canister.

Look under the structure to find the Alien Artifact location, here. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 2 : The second alien artifact is found on this path, southeast of Misty Meadows.

The second location is under a wooden bridge southeast of Misty Meadows. Epic Games

You’ll come across a wooden bridge, and the Alien Artifact is found inside the truss of the bridge.

You’ll find the Artifact inside this wooden truss. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 3 : The third Alien Artifact is located at the infected area in Scenic Spot, west of the Orchard.

The third Alien Artifact is floating in the air, near the overlook at Scenic Spot. Epic Games

Within the purple area, go to the section with this nice view. The Artifact will be floating in front of you, so make sure you have the mats to get there.

You’ll find the Artifact overlooking this hill. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 4 : Next, go to this infected area west of Boney Burbs. There’s nothing particularly difficult about this one, it’s just sitting in the center of the spot.

The fourth artifact is in this infected spot between Boney Burbs and Believer Beach. Epic Games

Alien Artifact location 5 : The final Alien Artifact to find for Week 8 is inside Hydro 16, which is the small building southwest of Lazy Lake.

The fifth and final Alien Artifact location for Week 8 is on top of Hydro 16. Epic Games

Land on top of the building in between its two sloped roofs and then whack down at the area with your Pickaxe.

You’ll find the Alien Artifact canister hovering in this central room. Epic Games

You’ll come to this room in the center of the building, and the Artifact should be floating nearby. That’s all you need to know about the Week 8 Alien Artifacts in Fortnite. As usual each Alien Artifact canister has four artifacts inside, so you should end up with 20 pieces total.

More Alien Artifact locations

Want to find even more Alien Artifacts beyond the ones listed in this guide? We’ve got guides for most of the Alien Artifacts released during the entirety of Season 7. Follow our maps, and you’ll be customizing Kymera like crazy.

Fortnite Week 8 Epic Quests

In addition to bringing new Alien Artifacts to the game, Thursday’s update also introduces a new group of Epic Quests for players to complete to level up their Season 7 Battle Pass. Here’s the full list of quests for those who’ve yet to see it.