Square Enix’s beloved Final Fantasy series is on a strong footing heading into the 2020s, thanks in no small part to the superb Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game’s villain, Sephiroth, even showed up as a brand-new fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The fantasy role-playing series has now been in the United States for more than 30 years, and it shows no signs of slowing down as one of the best role-playing game series around. This year, the U.S. release of Final Fantasy IV turns 30, and it'll also be the 20-year anniversary of Final Fantasy X's release.

Between another FF7 Remake, the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, and other potential spinoffs and re-releases, Final Fantasy fans have a lot to look forward to in 2021 and beyond. Here’s what’s next for Final Fantasy in 2021, including some theories and predictions. Let's mosey.

An update on the Final Fantasy 16 release date

The Final Fantasy XVI protagonist Clive Rosfield has been through a lot. Square Enix

Sony took the gaming world by surprise by opening its mid-September PS5 showcase with a reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. While graphics closely resemble Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, the next mainline installment of the series appears to take a novel approach to combat that's drawn comparisons to Game of Thrones and Dark Souls.

While Square Enix has yet to confirm a release date, the game’s producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida said alongside initial announcements that “the next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021.” Some rumors indicate that “basic development and scenario production” is complete, which could indicate a release date announcement for later this year — or soon thereafter.

Square Enix did released a playable demo for Final Fantasy XV about eight months before the full game was released, so it's possible that the same could happen for FF16 sometime in 2021.

A Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 update reveal

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn boasts a massive game world teeming with players. Square Enix

Square Enix is reportedly hosting an event in February 2021 to announce new information, and Yoshida confirmed in December 2020 an “Announcement Showcase” would be held on February 6, 2021 .

A leaker posting to ResetEra forums has claimed the event details FF14's next major expansion. The Shadowbringers expansion was released in 2019 and each of the game's three major expansions was released during the summer months, two years apart.

It would make sense for Square Enix to announce 6.0 in February and release it around July 2021. If not a full-on expansion, then there will be some major announcements related to the game.

FF7 Remake gets a PS5 port

2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake was only the beginning of a new, multi-game saga. Square Enix

Another major rumor on ResetEra comes from Navtra, a user with a proven track record of accurate predictions. They claim a PlayStation 5 version of FF7 Remake would be announced in February 2021. The Final Fantasy series doesn’t have a precedent of porting games to next-gen consoles in a timely fashion, but this does seem rather likely.

By comparison, The Last of Us was released on the PlayStation 3 in June 2013, and the PlayStation 4 remaster was released barely more than a year later in July 2014. A similar timeline for FF7 Remake Remastered would make sense, even if it’s just a next-gen download for the base game. This could feasibly be announced in February for an April or May release.

FF7 Remake on Xbox Game Pass?

A Microsoft representative confirmed to True Achievements in early January 2021 that several more Final Fantasy games would come to Xbox Game Pass at some point in 2021. These include:

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, and Final Fantasy IX will also remain in the Xbox Game Pass library until further notice. Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition will be removed from Microsoft's subscription service on February 1.

FF7 Remake remains a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, but that window of exclusivity expires in April 2021. So it’s likely Microsoft will figure out a way to bring the title to Xbox Game Pass shortly thereafter.

FF7 Remake Part 2 release date reveal

What did that radical FF7 Remake ending really mean for the sequel? Square Enix

Consider this one a hopeful dream: Could we learn more about FF7 Remake Part 2? Or even see it released in 2021?

We know for a fact that the sequel was in development as early as December 2019, and while production may have been delayed due to remote work conditions, producer Yoshinori Kitase said development was "progressing smoothly" in December 2020. That same month, the motion capture artist for Aerith completed her work on the game.

We should get some kind of update or at least trailer by the end of the year, but if the next entry is a shorter game, we could get something even better.

Live-action Final Fantasy 14 show news

Back in June 2019, Sony Pictures Television announced a partnership with Hivemind Entertainment to develop a live-action series based in the world of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. That's the same studio that makes Netflix's series based on The Witcher, which is a good sign that the final product could be pretty great. But when will we learn more? That remains to be seen.