Gaming

Can the PS5 lie flat?

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Nick Lucchesi

Can the PS5 lie flat? When Sony revealed it on June 11, 2020, the white-and-black console stood upright, resembling a modern skyscraper. But can it lie flat?

Yes, it can:

Lie down.Sony

