The first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in full swing, and the game has gotten integrated with the free-to-play battle royale game Warzone and gotten some new additions. While we're still in the middle of the first season, we know that a second season is on the horizon as this game is following Modern Warfare's post-launch support cadence.

While there's still a lot we don't know about Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, we've rounded up everything we know about it so far.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 release date?

Technically, an official release date for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone has not been shared by Activision yet. By looking at the in-game timer on the battle pass though, you can see when the next season will begin. Barring any timer or release changes on the developer's end, it appears that Season 1 will end and Season 2 will start on February 24, 2021 .

As such, you can expect Season 2 will go live later that day. Considering major Call of Duty updates happen on Wednesdays, seasons usually last around two months, and the fact that this date is based on an in-game timer, it's very likely that Season 2 will begin on this date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 will add new weapons, maps, modes, and more! Activision

Is there a Black Ops Cold War Season 2 trailer?

No. With Season 1 and its plethora of updates still in full swing, Activision hasn't released any videos solely focused on Season 2 of the game yet. A trailer for Season 2 will likely be released in February ahead of its start.

What changes will Season 2 make to Black Ops Cold War?

We still don't know a lot about what exactly Treyarch and Activision will add in the second season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. But if it's like every other Call of Duty season, we can expect brand new Operater skins, guns, maps, and modes for players to tinker with. Of course, a lot of these new additions will be tied to the Battle Pass for the next season.

One major addition to the second season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was confirmed by the developers. While the Zombies mode is fully integrated with multiplayer when it comes to operators and loadouts, it only features one map for players to explore.

Lead Systems Designer Kevin Drew did tease during a Season 1 launch broadcast that a brand new Zombies map will be available right from the start in Season 2. As such, it seems like Season 2 will include the most substantial update for Zombies since the game's launch. Other leaks indicate that the new map could be set in Vietnam, moving away from the Nazi Zombie setting of Die Maschine.

What changes will Season 2 make to Call of Duty: Warzone?

Starting with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the game is now compatible and integrated into the free-to-play battle royale success that is Call of Duty: Warzone. While Activision has not confirmed any more changes, we expect integration between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to strengthen as time goes on.

The new battle pass as well as all of the operators and weapons introduced in the next season will also be usable in Warzone. We can also expect some major map changes as those happen on Verdansk with every new season. As we get closer to the new season, we should learn more about what exactly will be added or changed in Warzone.