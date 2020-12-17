How to turn invisible with a game-breaking Call of Duty: Warzone glitch

Call Elisabeth Moss from The Invisible Man ! H.G Wells fans have infested Call of Duty: Warzone. Following the Call of Duty: Cold War update, players have discovered a glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone that allows you to turn invisible. Once a player has transformed into a figure that's unseen by the human eye, they also gain immunity to most killing methods. It's a rather difficult glitch to perform and to fight against. We going to tell you how to do both.

Here's how you can become invisible and how to defeat invisible players.

How to use the Call of Duty: Warzone invisible glitch

The invisibility glitch can be performed both on Rebirth Island and in Verdansk. Like all game-breaking strategies in Warzone, becoming invisible requires you to use a helicopter. You're going to specifically need the new attack helicopter that was added in the Cold War update. Unlike regular helicopters, the attack variant adds two turrets, which are crucial for properly performing the glitch. Additionally, you're going to need a self-revive equipped or a handy teammate nearby.

Once you've got everything prepared, take the attack helicopter to the skies. Position the chopper so it will crash and explode. If you can't find a building that you feel comfortable using for this, the ocean is always prime crashing territory.

Once you've set yourself up for a crash, swiftly change to the helicopter's passenger seat. Moments before impact, change seats yet again, placing you in the attack helicopter's turret seat. The crash will down you, so now's the time to use your self revive.

A man holding his new turret on the attack helicopter Activision

If you timed the glitch correctly, there will be some changes once you've revived. Firstly, your secondary weapon will be replaced with fists and they'll be positioned as if your character is still grasping the turret. Additionally, if you tilt your camera downward, it'll be impossible to see your feet.

If your post-crash character checks both of these boxes, you've successfully performed the invisibility glitch.

How to defeat invisible players in Call of Duty: Warzone

Unfortunately, you've found yourself on the other side of this glitch. If you'd like to defeat players that have used this glitch, you have limited options. The glitch renders players impervious to most forms of damage. You'll need to use a gas-based weapon or run over a glitched player with a vehicle to slay them.

When will the invisible glitch be patched out of Call of Duty: Warzone?

There's no telling when Warzone will return the original form that developer Raven Software intended. Raven Software has taken some quick precautions to combat the glitch. For the time being, all attack helicopters have been removed from Warzone while they work on a fix. It's unknown how long that fix will take to find.

While you wait, you can still take to the skies using a normal helicopter, which is deadly in its own right.