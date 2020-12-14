Here's exactly when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 begins

The Cold War is heating up i n Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This week, the status quo of Call of Duty resets when Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 16.

But when, exactly, can you and your best friends begin to rank up in the new Battle Pass?

Here's what we know about the start time of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

When does Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War begin?

Confirmed by Call of Duty site Charlie Intel, Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War begins on December 15 Pacific Time, and December 16 everywhere else.

December 15: 11 a.m. PT

December 16: 1 a.m. CT, 2 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. UK, 8 a.m. EU, 5 p.m. AEST.

What is happening in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

As we've previously covered, December 16 marks a new beginning for Call of Duty. That's when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War all begin a shared, interconnected Season 1. Players whose accounts are linked can progress through a season of content that includes in-game goods like new weapons, Operator skins, and more.

A new "Military Rank" progression will also be shared across the games. Earn XP through Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War and you will journey through a unified, single progression track to earn Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons. (Activision also provided a thorough guide to Prestige on its official website.)

Unique to this season is that players can progress no matter what game they're playing. Playing the multiplayer of Modern Warfare and Warzone will still allow you to progress in the Battle Pass of Black Ops Cold War, where you'll unlock the content for use in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. (No content unlocked in Black Ops Cold War can be used in Modern Warfare.)

Another big change will be the Call of Duty Store, where bundles and items can be purchased and used for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Activision notes that vehicle skins cannot be used in Black Ops Cold War as the games do not share vehicles; "this content will be separated between the two games," it notes on its website.

Lastly, the Barracks has been overhauled to be solely dedicated to your Player Profile, where you can choose Calling Cards, Emblems, Gestures, Clan/Regiment Tags, and Sprays.

Bulldozer and Stitch, new Operators coming to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' and 'Warzone' in Season 1. Activision

What content will be available in Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War?

On the official Call of Duty website, Activision revealed how Black Ops Cold War is changing up Warzone. This includes a whopper of an arsenal, including five assault rifles, five submachine guns, three light machine guns, two shotguns, three pistols, three launchers, and more from Black Ops Cold War joining the weaponry of Warzone.

Three new Operators join the universe of Call of Duty: Stitch, an ex-KGM chemical weapons expert with a grudge against Russell Adler; Bulldozer, a skilled Marine and hostage rescue expert; and Zenya, a Senegal-born mobility and heavy weapons specialist with a love of cars and anything with a motor.

In addition, more Operators from Black Ops Cold War join Warzone at no extra cost. Mil-Sim Operators Song and Vargas will be more widely available for play in Warzone. All other launch-day Black Ops Cold War Operators are already playable in Warzone, provided players accomplish the relevant challenges to unlock them.

With Season 1, Activision confirms there are now a total of 50 different Operators to choose from in Warzone, all characters from either Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Activision further confirms that more are on the way and will be playable in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, with some making their actual debut in Warzone and not in Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War.

The roster of 'Warzone' gets bigger after Season 1 of 'Black Ops Cold War.' Activision

What is happening to Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 7?

Probably, and very likely, there will not be a Season 7 of Modern Warfare. With Black Ops Cold War, there is a new status quo in the world of Call of Duty. As such, Modern Warfare has effectively come to an "end" when it comes to seasonal progression. But not to fear, the game is expected to have continued support with new content like weapons, skins, and bundles in the store. There simply won't be a season designation with them.