Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 7

The Haunting of Verdansk has come and gone, and a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone is on the horizon. Or is it? For the first time since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released one year ago, a new season of the popular shooter actually seems unlikely.

Here's everything we know so far about the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone and its connections to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the newly-released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

When is the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 7 release date?

There is no confirmed release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 7. And unlike previous seasons when Activision and Infinity Ward playfully kept the new seasons close to the chest, there is potential for a big shake-up to how Call of Duty gamers will progress in the future. This actually means there may not be a Season 7 of Warzone, but a totally new Season 1.

No matter what's coming next for Call of Duty at large, it all starts on December 10.

What is so important about December 10?

December 10 marks the beginning of Season 1 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the newly-released Call of Duty game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.

As is tradition for the Call of Duty series, support for the previously-released game slowly comes to an end as support strengthens for the new game to encourage fans to migrate over (though hardcore fans can always be found playing in the online lobbies of the older games). However, the release of the free-to-play battle royale Warzone back in March 2020 has permanently changed the direction of Call of Duty.

As confirmed by Activision in a November 5 blog post, in-game content (guns, Operator skins, etc.) will be shared across Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War. Player and Battle Pass progressions will also be shared across the games. This all means there is bound to be some continued support for Modern Warfare and the current season timelines (Season 7, Season 8, etc.). At the same time, everything could also reset as players find themselves back in "Season 1" as it relates to Black Ops Cold War.

We don't know a lot about how things will change starting December 10, but what we can say for sure is that things will not be the same.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Activision

What will Call of Duty look like starting December 10?

Back in early November, Activision published a guide detailing what to expect starting on December 10.

First and foremost, Warzone will continue support of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as it picks up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Player Progressions — Individual player progressions will become universal starting with Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Activision said Black Ops Cold War progression "builds on a familiar and similar path to Modern Warfare" as well as "incorporating an innovative Prestige system, giving you more challenges and earnable content."

Players of Black Ops Cold War have already been leveling up since the game's release on November 13. But starting December 10, players will enter a "updated and improved Season Leveling" that will synchronize across Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War. That means whatever experience points (XP) you get in one game will be reflected in the other games as well, "allowing you to level up in all three titles no matter which game you play."

The Enlisted Ranks (Level 1-55) will also get a name change, to "Military Ranks."

Activision confirmed that the change on December 10 will come with a rank reset, meaning all players will revert back to Level 1. But players won't lose anything they've unlocked, including weapons, perks, and killstreaks.

The games will also have a Seasonal Prestige leveling system for the extra-dedicated. That, too, will be synchronized across all three games. Activision does confirm that the "preferred way to Prestige" is to play Black Ops Cold War, however, due to challenges specific to Black Ops Cold War gameplay.

In an infographic on Activision's November 5 blog post, the publisher illustrates how synchronized progression works across the three games. Activision

Weapon Progressions — Activision confirmed that all weapons in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War can be playable in Warzone. But those same weapons cannot crossover and be played in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Modern Warfare guns will stay in Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War guns will stay in Black Ops Cold War. Warzone will be the only place the guns have a common battlefield. (And yes, Warzone XP and leveling will count for their respective games.)

Operator Selections — Similar to weapons, Operators from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will only crossover in Warzone. Otherwise, the Operators are only playable in their respective games; that means you won't find Captain Price in any online match of Black Ops Cold War, nor will you find and Black Ops Cold War character in the fields of Modern Warfare. The only exception is Frank Woods (originating from Black Ops), who was made available in Modern Warfare as a pre-order bonus. (And even then, Frank has his one and only skin that is specific for Modern Warfare.)

Operators from both 'Black Ops Cold War' and 'Modern Warfare' will be usable in 'Warzone.' But the Operators cannot crossover outside 'Warzone.' Activision

Battle Pass Progression — Here's where things get spicy. The Battle Pass system arrives in Black Ops Cold War on December 10, and will begin with Season 1. The content unlocked in the Season 1 Battle Pass will be playable in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and players can progress playing all three games including Modern Warfare.

Complicating things a bit is that Activision confirmed that Modern Warfare Battle Pass content are "planned to continue to be available" for Modern Warfare and Warzone. "We plan to retain all Modern Warfare content for continued use in Warzone at least through the initial Black Ops Cold War seasons of content."

There's a lot of hedging and room for speculation, as this could mean the end of Modern Warfare content ("at least through the initial Black Ops Cold War seasons"). But for the time being, players know all content, be it guns, Operator skins, and more that are unlocked in both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will be playable in Warzone.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Activision

Is there still new content for Modern Warfare?

While things may be "ending" for Modern Warfare, dedicated players may not be left out in the cold. (Get it?) Data-miners have uncovered evidence of new content still coming to Modern Warfare, including the return of popular character "Soap" MacTavish, a character from the original Modern Warfare trilogy who was mentioned by name in the 2019 reboot.

Popular Twitter account @ModernWarzone, which has a recorded history of accurate Call of Duty leaks, tweeted way back on September 28 that Season 6 may be the "last" in the Modern Warfare cycle, and that the game will instead receive (possibly free) content drops to satisfy players sticking with Modern Warfare.

Cross-Title Play

A new thing coming to Call of Duty is "cross-title play," along with the already-existing "cross-play" and "cross-generation" capabilities. On its website, Activision confirms that the games are agnostic when it comes to rallying up with your friends. For example, players are able to invite their friends to jump into Black Ops Cold War even if they are playing Modern Warfare and Warzone, and it's up to the party leader to navigate which title to play.

Activision further confirms that cross-title play means that some content will be "temporarily or permanently inaccessible."