Call of Duty: Warzone War Room intel locations and secret ending guide

It's the end of an era for Call of Duty: Warzone . The battle royale game began as a companion to Modern Warfare, but has transitioned to servicing the latest Call of Duty game, Cold War. Despite this public transition, Warzone isn't completely done with Modern Warfare just yet. In the latest intel mission, The War Room, you can unlock a secret ending to the game's Modern Warfare era.

Here's how you can complete the War Room intel in just five steps.

How do you complete intel in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Before you get started, know that every step needs to be completed in sequential order. You can only collect one piece of intel during each match.

It's recommended that you attempt these missions in Plunder due to the guaranteed respawning. Walk up to the intel and follow the prompts to complete it.

Call of Duty: Warzone War Room intel locations

In short, you need to head to five spots on the map.

Find a coin on the wall by Bunker #10. Head to one beacon tower around the map. Go to a campsite west of Prison. Look for a shack west of Prison. Enter using the code 72948531 Go to the BCH4 building's roof and find a prompt by the radio tower. Head to the main menu to watch the secret ending.

We've unpacked each spot on the map and what you'll need to do there in greater detail below.

Check out this video from YouTuber Geeky Pastimes, which aided us in putting together this guide.

The first location Activision

Warzone War Room intel location 1

Look for a coin located on the wall by Bunker #10. You can find it using the above map. The coin will be located directly ahead of a lamppost on your right side and a boulder on your left.

The second War Room intel location.

Warzone War Room intel location 2

For intel number two, you'll need to find at least one of three beacons on the Warzone map. There's one on the monument directly adjacent to Bunker 10. The other two are located at the base of a radio tower east of Bunker 10 and an apartment slightly west of Bunker 10.

The third location. Activision

Warzone War Room intel location 3

For your third intel objective, you need to reach a campsite west of the prison. Easily find it using the map above, which has marked the location. There will be a backpack under a tree with your intel.

The fourth intel location. Activision

Warzone War Room intel location 4

Again, you need to head west of Prison. You'll find the intel in a ramshackle metal shack in the location marked on the map above. When you arrive, enter the code 72948531 to gain access. Your intel will be accessible as soon as you enter.

Your final intel location. Activision

Warzone War Room intel location 5

For your final intel, you'll need to head to the BCH4 TV station located in Northwest Downtown. The intel will be available on the building's roof by one of the massive radio towers. Interact with it to collect your intel.

How to watch the secret Modern Warfare ending

If you want to watch the secret ending for Warzone's Modern Warfare era, head back to the intel page or watch the video above. We won't spoil it here, but some of the story beats seem to suggest the validity of some recent leaks reported by Call of Duty fansite Charlie INTEL.