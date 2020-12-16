Call of Duty: Cold War Zed 398 Swift Clover error code, explained

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is here, bringing a bounty of new content to the first-person shooter. Unfortunately, many players are currently unable to experience much of it thanks to an ugly error that’s reared its head in the game.

Error code Zed 398 Swift Clover is preventing players from getting into the game, which is causing a headache for thousands of fans. Developer Treyarch is aware of the bug but has yet to roll out a fix or give an update on the timeline for one. If you’re bumping into the error today, here’s a quick explainer breaking down what the problem is.

What is the Zed 398 Swift Clover error code?

Zed 398 Swift Clover is a common error that’s currently occurring in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The problem primarily seems to be affecting the PC version of the game at the moment.

The main way it manifests is when attempting to matchmake into a multiplayer game. Players are reporting that they’re getting the error code whenever they try to join a match. They’re then kicked back out to the lobby and are unable to play at all.

In response to the bug, crossplay has been disabled on PC temporarily. It’s expected to come back when Treyarch releases a fix for the issue.

At the moment, it seems that the bug is only specifically affecting Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes. Warzone appears to be untouched by the issue, so players can still access the battle royale mode despite the fact that it recently merged with Black Ops Cold War.

How to fix the Zed 398 Swift Clover error

Unfortunately, the answer at the moment is to wait. The issue has been happening persistently since it first started, with users reporting it right after downloading the game’s latest patch. Developer Treyarch tweeted that they’re currently looking into the issue.

“We are aware of the current “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error when attempting to play Season One content on PC, and our partners at @BeenoxTeam are actively investigating,” Treyarch tweeted.

Those hoping that there will be a swift solution on the way shouldn’t get their hopes up. The developer tweeted the message over five hours ago. Since tweeting, they have yet to offer further comment on the issue or provide a timeline for when it might be fixed. It seems that whatever issue is happening is rather significant and may require serious maintenance.

While there’s no way around this, there are still a few ways to get a Call of Duty fix in the meantime. PC players can still access the game on consoles for the time being if they happen to have a copy. Warzone is still working fine for now, so players could always jump into the battle royale version while they wait. Either way, patience is going to be required here, so we recommend finding something else to play in the meantime and not holding your breath while Treyarch works on the issue.