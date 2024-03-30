2024’s Video Games, Ranked From Worst to Best

If 2023 was one of the best years in video game history, then 2024 is off to a strong start. From massive open-world RPGs like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon’s Dogma 2 to remakes for classic titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, there’s no shortage of games to play.

Below, Inverse ranks every game we’ve reviewed so far this year. And check back regularly, as we’ll update this article regularly with new reviews.

15 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown The Lost Crown’s boss fights aren’t often as exciting as they look. Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown turned the storied franchise into a 2.5D metroidvania as players explore a sprawling map full of hidden secrets and exciting power ups. The game was met with mostly positive reviews, but our critic wasn’t having it. Robin Bea writes: “In its combat and tricky platforming sections, The Lost Crown is mostly a blast. The problem is that it’s surrounded by dull exploration, frequently underwhelming bosses, and enough small frustrations to keep it from greatness.” Inverse Score: 6/10 Read our full review

14 Person 3 Reload The 2006 game gets a fresh coat of paint. Atlus Atlus’ RPG series has become a global phenomenon in the 18 years since Persona 3 first launched. But what should feel like a victory lap instead becomes a mixed bag thanks to some questionable choices made while developing this remake. Josh Broadwell writes: “Despite being the most coherent version of Atlus’ vision for the story and the best representation of Persona 3’s cast, Persona 3 Reload is also a bit of a mess.” Inverse score: 7/10 Read our full review

13 Go Mecha Ball The pitch for Go Mecha Ball is simple. Super Rare Games Use your mech to take down robots in pinball machine-inspired enviorments. What more could you need? Robin Bea writes: “Go Mecha Ball is exhilarating. However, a lack of variety holds it back from being the kind of game that’s likely to keep you coming back round after round in the long term.” Inverse Score: 7/10 Read our full review

12 Princess Peach: Showtime! One of Peach’s many outfits in Showtime! Nintendo In her first solo game since 2005, the benevolent ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom takes the stage with style and flair. Prince Peach Showtime! is undeniably a game for children, for better or worse. Robin Bea writes: “As fun as it often is, Princess Peach: Showtime! is so committed to being simple and approachable that it never reaches the potential of any of its gameplay mechanics and fades from the mind almost as soon as it’s over.” Inverse Score: 7/10 Read the full review

11 Another Code: Recollection The Another Code series began in 2005. Nintendo Another Code: Recollection is a remake of two obscure games, one of which had never been released in America before. Willa Rowe writes: “Another Code: Recollection is an acceptable game in its own right, if an unexciting one for the majority of its playtime. However, it serves as an excellent case study for the video game remake phenomenon at large and the purpose it serves, reminding the industry of the importance of memory.” Inverse Score: 7/10 Read our full review

10 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered looks great, but is it necessary? Naughty Dog The Last of Us Part 2 released in 2020. So did we really need a remaster in 2024? Regardless of the answer, we got one anyway. Kazuma Hashimoto writes: “Ultimately, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is functionally the same game with a few new features and some developer commentary.” Inverse score: 7/10 Read our full review

09 Tekken 8 Tekken 8 moves the franchise forward — by ditching its most famous character Bandai Namco Tekken has never been the most popular fight game franchise, or the most accessible, but Tekken 8 pushes the series forward in new and interesting ways. Kai Tatsumoto writes: “Tekken 8 is developer Bandai Namco’s pinnacle for the series from a technical standpoint alone. But it’s the game’s robust new training modes and campaign that truly elevate it, even if the latter can feel undercooked at times.” Inverse score: 8/10 Read our full review

08 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy “Objection!” Capcom Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy brings together the fourth, fifth, and sixth games in the series for an impressive collection that Ace Attorney fans will love. Hayes Madsen writes: “The Apollo Justice trilogy does a phenomenal job of updating these three games for a modern audience, and making them more seamless and enjoyable to play than ever.” Inverse Score: 8/10 Read our full review

07 Helldivers 2 “I’m doing my part!” Arrowhead Helldivers 2 became a smash hit thanks to its satirical Starship Troopers-esque premise and satisfying combat. If only it wasn’t so obsessed with squeezing every possible dollar out of players. Diego Arguello writes: “Arrowhead's latest is an engrossing and over-the-top experience. Yet, its triumphs are tainted by its live service model.” Inverse score: 8/10. Read our full review

06 Mario vs. Donkey Kong Stop! Thief! Nintendo This remake of the 20-year-old Gameboy Advance platformer feels like classic Nintendo with a fresh coat of paint. Shannon Liao writes: “Mario vs. Donkey Kong keeps things very simple. It’s about jumping up, surviving obstacles, and rescuing cute toys. But most important of all, it’s fun.” Inverse score: 8/10 Read our full review

05 Granblue Fantasy: Relink Cygames Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a gorgeous JRPG that doesn’t much care if you can follow its epic plot. Robin Bea writes: “The story of Granblue Fantasy: Relink certainly doesn’t rank among the RPG greats, but its combat is so phenomenal that I can’t stop playing it anyway.” Inverse Score: 9/10 Read our full review

04 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Infinite Wealth is Sega’s most Yakuza game yet. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth The beloved Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise leaves Japan and heads for Hawaii in a brilliant and enjoyable satire of American culture. Hayes Madsen writes: “I don’t think the studio can make a better Yakuza game than this without significantly altering the series formula or trying something wildly new. Infinite Wealth is simply the quintessential Yakuza game, which means you’ll laugh and cry in equal measure.” Inverse Score: 9/10 Read our full review

03 Dragon’s Dogma 2 A Beastren character in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold your hand, and that’s a good thing. This genre-defining open-world RPG will challenge you and sometimes even infuriate you. But if you can stick with it, you’ll be thankful for the experience. Hayes Madsen writes: “Dragon’s Dogma 2 is destined to go down as a defining moment for open world design, mentioned in the same breath as Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring.” Inverse Score: 9/10 Read the full review

02 Unicorn Overlord Unicorn Overlord’s stunning design is worth the price of admission alone. Atlus Coming hot off the heels of visual novel 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Vanillaware’s follow-up marked a surprising pivot to the tactical RPG genre. And while the story here might feel lacking, the complex-but-rewarding combat makes it impossible to put down. Robin Bea writes: “The sheer joy of leading your army to victory through nothing but clever planning is hard to overstate, and I’m convinced it will make Unicorn Overlord a new classic of the strategy genre in years to come.” Inverse Score: 9/10 Read the full review