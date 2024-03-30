Gaming
2024’s Video Games, Ranked From Worst to Best
It’s already been a big year for gaming. Here’s every title Inverse has reviewed so far.
by Robin Bea, Hayes Madsen, Shannon Liao, Kai Tatsumoto, Diego Arguello, Josh Broadwell, Willa Rowe and Kazuma Hashimoto
Square Enix
If 2023 was one of the best years in video game history, then 2024 is off to a strong start. From massive open-world RPGs like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Dragon’s Dogma 2 to remakes for classic titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, there’s no shortage of games to play.
Below, Inverse ranks every game we’ve reviewed so far this year. And check back regularly, as we’ll update this article regularly with new reviews.
