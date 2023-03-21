Feeling Nostalgic? These Are the 10 Best Video Game Remakes

Since technology is so intertwined with video game development, many of them can quickly feel outdated. This is apparent even to non-gamers, as it’s easy to see the jump from early Nintendo 64 games to current experiences on PlayStation 5. The difference is often night and day, and with the improved technology comes the demand for video game remakes. Typically, these remakes will preserve the foundation of the source material while implementing new features — such as improved visuals — to give it a modern look and feel. But which remakes are the best? These are 10 essential video game remakes you have to play.

10. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Many gamers grew up with Crash Bandicoot, so it’s heartening to relive the first three games thanks to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Everything from visuals and performance to even quality-of-life additions were packed into this collection, offering a hefty dose of nostalgia, while appealing to a new group of players, as well.

9. The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I is the definitive way to play this Naughty Dog classic. Sony

While The Last of Us didn’t need many improvements since the original PS3 version still held up quite well, it’s tough to deny the high quality of the 2022 remake. The Last of Us Part I not only offers better visuals and performance enhancements, but it also includes a lengthy list of accessibility features that make it appealing to a wider audience today.

8. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

While The Legend of Zelda is easily one of the most popular gaming series ever, some of its older games aren’t as approachable. That’s why The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is so important, as it reintroduces the beloved Game Boy classic under a modern lens. Its visuals are impressive, featuring clay-like models, with a slew of gameplay improvements to make it easier to complete.

7. Metroid: Samus Returns

Likewise, the Metroid series is also difficult to go back to in some cases — especially the first few entries. Nintendo and Mercury Steam knocked it out of the part with Metroid: Samus Returns, a 3DS remake of Metroid II: Return of Samus, which originally launched for the Game Boy in 1991. As expected, this remake modernized the original, but also added new features such as the satisfying counter mechanic that was later implemented in Metroid Dread.

6. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Getting to relive Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 in the remake is a rush of nostalgia. Activision

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series was enormous in the late 90s and early 2000s, so it’s easy to see why players were eager for it to return. In 2020, Activision released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remake of the first two games in the series. Surprisingly, the core gameplay remained mostly intact from the original entries, which is a testament to just how solid its foundation truly was. Though, the remake fixed a slew of issues and, of course, included impressive visuals and performance.

5. Resident Evil 2

Out of all the games on this list, Resident Evil 2 was arguably in need of a remake the most. The original from 1998 is beloved, sure, but it hasn’t aged well, due to its outdated visuals, static cameras, and tank controls. The 2019 remake is a joy to play, preserving the heart of the original, but with an impressive number of new features across the board. In many ways, the 2019 version set a benchmark for how remakes should be handled, due to its high quality.

4. Dead Space

It’s clear EA Motive Studio is intimately familiar with the original Dead Space, as evidenced by the details in the remake. Electronic Arts

Like some games on this list, the 2008 Dead Space holds up well enough, but its 2023 remake gets much closer to the original vision. Thanks to new technology, everything looks more realistic in the remake, which adds to the tension. Dealing with deadly necromorphs aboard the USG Ishimura is absolutely terrifying, with immersive visuals and sounds to round out the experience.

3. Resident Evil 4

The 2019 version of Resident Evil 2 laid the groundwork for what a remake should be, but the incredible Resident Evil 4 remake is even better. It’s incredible seeing this game in a modern context, allowing players to relive some of the series’ most iconic moments, but in a new light. With some fat trimmed from the original, along with countless new additions, Resident Evil 4 remake is easily the best in the series.

2. Demon’s Souls

Many games on this list aim to be more approachable, typically making things easier on the whole. That isn’t the case with the 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls, which is handled by the fantastic Bluepoint Games. Instead, the remake simply aims to modernize outdated features, without disturbing the integrity of the original game. It’s a faithful remake that looks and runs better, but likely won’t rope you in if you didn’t like the 2009 PS3 original.

1. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Part remake, part reimagining, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a surprising take on the beloved PS1 game. Square Enix

Of all the games on this list, Final Fantasy VII Remake strays the most from the source material, but that’s one of its strengths. Instead of perfectly and faithfully retelling the story from the 1997 original, the 2020 remake actually only covers the first third or so of the game, with many differences from the source material. We won’t spoil them here, but the differences actually make sense and tie to the original, as well. Since this only covers a portion of the original story, there are two planned sequels in the works, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is due out later in 2023.