Resident Evil 4 Remake Fixes the Most Frustrating Part of the Original

Although Resident Evil 4 is regarded as one of the best and most influential action horror games of all time, it still has its fair share of flaws. That’s why the upcoming 2023 remake is so exciting, as it aims to add quality-of-life improvements, new features, and enhanced visuals.

Ahead of the remake’s release later in March, Capcom gave Inverse access to preview footage highlighting many of the game’s biggest changes. Resident Evil 4 remake will likely feel much better, and one particular segment appears to have been vastly improved from the original.

Trial By Fire

Storming the castle no longer seems like a chore in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Capcom

Partway through Resident Evil 4, Leon and Ashley must storm the entrance to Salazar Castle. The only problem is that it’s heavily guarded by infected, with some enemies hurling fireballs at you via catapult.

This area is challenging, due to clunky controls and sluggish animations. It’s the most frustrating part of the game, as you have to deal with enemies attacking you and Ashley, while also avoiding the massive fireballs hurled your way. It’s simply a chore to get through.

However, the remake’s additions and improvements appear to make this section a hell of a lot more fun in the 2023 version. The movement speed and animations seem to be much faster and more fluid in the remake, which will likely make navigating way more straightforward. It also appears to be easier to dodge the fireballs that rain down on you and Ashley, allowing you to focus more on taking out enemies.

Fluidity and Quality of Life

Practically everything feels smoother in the remake, especially basic movement and combat animations. Capcom

The speed at which Leon takes out his sniper and aims down sights is greatly improved, which should make taking out enemies feel much more fluid. Sniping is one of the most infuriating aspects of the original, especially as enemies pour in all around you. The latest remake footage hints toward a vastly improved experience.

Likewise, Leon can now quickly take down enemies that grab Ashley. In the original, an enemy would throw her over their shoulder and walk away, which always felt excruciatingly slow. Now, enemies will drop her after just one or two rapid shots, allowing you to press onward almost immediately. The footage also reveals you’ll be able to counter projectiles with your knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake, which should keep the action flowing if Leon gets hit from afar.

The section ends with Leon utilizing a cannon to destroy the fireball catapults, and instead of having to mash a button like in the original, you can freely aim with the device, which is more intuitive.

Given the sheer number of improvements during this segment alone, this remake feels unbelievably promising.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on March 24, 2023.