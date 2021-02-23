Everything we know about the Tony Hawk PS5, Series X, and Switch ports

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remaster is coming to more consoles! While developer Vicarious Visions' move from Activision to Blizzard may have seemed worrying, Activision confirmed on February 23, 2021 that the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 ports released in September would soon land on next-gen platforms and the Switch. This announcement came following a playful Twitter thread including Tony Hawk, Crash Bandicoot, and Nintendo.

Similar to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Here's what you need to know about the 2-in-1 remake, including the release dates and special enhancements for each version.

When is the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 PS5 release date?

The PS5 port of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be released on March 26, 2021 . If you already own the regular version of the game on PS4, you have to pay $10 to update to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle. This bundle also includes a secret skater called Ripper, as well as retro gear for Create-A-Skater, Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

Check out the trailer announcing the new ports.

Digital Deluxe Edition players can upgrade for free. In terms of enhancements, players can expect the game to take advantage of the hardware to enable better textures, audio, shadows, reflections, and lens flares. Activision is planning for the game to run natively at 4K and 60 FPS on PS5, with the option to play at 120 FPS and 1080p also being an option.

When is the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Xbox Series X release date?

For the most part, the Xbox Series X and S versions of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 are the same as the PS5 port. It also releases on March 26, 2021, and has the same graphical enhancements. The main exception is on Xbox Series S. Instead of running at 4K, that version of the game actually runs at 1440p and is upscaled to look like 4K.

While Microsoft loves touting the Smart Delivery system on Xbox, players will still have to pay $10 to upgrade if they don't have the Digital Deluxe Edition. No matter what next-gen console you are on, this appears to be a thorough and optimized console port. Just be aware of the slight differences with the Xbox Series X version of the game.

When is the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch release date?

This screenshot shows Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 running on Nintendo Switch. Activision

The Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is the most unique of the three announced ports. It currently has a vague 2021 release window with no specific date shared. The Switch is weaker than the Xbox One and PS4, not more powerful, so it won't see the same visual upgrades as those versions.

In fact, it will probably look and run a bit worse, though Activision has not shared the targeted frame rate and resolution for this port yet. That trade-off might be worth it for fans that want to be able to play the game on the go in the Nintendo Switch's handheld mode.

If you don't have a next-gen console and haven't picked it up yet, you'll want to keep an eye out for this version of the game.